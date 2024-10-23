Kylie Jenner Covers Elle’s November Issue!

Kylie Jenner‘s making her Elle USA debut! The reality TV star and businesswoman is the covergirl for the publication’s November 2024 issue, photographed by Carin Backoff—and following her appearances on several international Elle covers over the years. Within the accompanying article by Véronique Hyalnd, Kylie chats about her latest experiences as a haute couture client, founding her Khy fashion brand, and her life in the spotlight. For the issue, she’s outfitted in a range of swimwear, one-pieces, lingerie, and denim styled by Alex White—which you can view now on Elle.com!

Images: Karin Backoff

J.Crew & Christopher John Rogers Team Up For A Colorful Collab!

Christopher John Rogers is bringing a burst of color to J.Crew! The brand has teamed up with the CFDA-winning designer for a limited-edition collection of womenswear and kids’ attire, packed with his signature vibrant hues—as well as patterns from wide stripes to retro dots. The duo’s line includes a variety of dresses, jackets, coats, skirts, cashmere sweaters, and suiting separates in hues from bright red to metallic gold—plus a coordinating selection of children’s clothing. Prep your credit cards before shopping the full collab now on JCrew.com!

All images: Courtesy of J.Crew

Jisoo Is Tommy Hilfiger’s New Fall Campaign Star

Tommy Hilfiger‘s found its latest face in Jisoo! The musician, actress, and Blackpink member is front and center in the label’s Fall 2024 campaign, taking in the sights of New York City. Taking inspiration from Hilfiger’s roots in the prep movement, Jisoo is outfitted in the designer’s knitwear, separates, and chic outerwear. You can discover her looks within Hilfiger’s Fall 2024 collection, which has launched its first drops on Tommy.com.

All images: Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Kering’s Q3 Sales Fall By 16% During The Luxury Slowdown

In the latest luxury slowdown news, Kering’s sales have dropped by 16%, according to Fashion Network. Q3 results for the fashion conglomerate—which owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, and more—totaled 3.79 billion euros ($4.08 billion). The company’s sales drop was attributed to the current decrease in luxury spending, as well as low shopping demand in Chinese markets. Kering’s losses are the latest to affect the luxury field, which has recently seen lower-than-expected results from LVMH and Hermès as well.

Abercrombie & Fitch Releases Statement On Mike Jeffries Lawsuit

Following ex-Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries arrest for running a sex trafficking ring, the brand has released its own statement. This morning, A&F took to Instagram to establish its company values and share support for Jeffries’ dozens of victims. “We are appalled and disgusted by the behavior of Mr. Jeffries, whose employment at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ended nearly ten years ago,” the label stated. “Speaking up and coming forward is not easy, and our thoughts remain with those who have bravely raised their voices as part of the federal investigation.” Currently, Jeffries is awaiting arraignment in New York, where he will be tried on one count of sex trafficking and 15 counts of interstate prostitution.

Chloe Fineman & Sara Larson Host A Vestiaire Collective Charity Sale

Vestiaire Collective’s latest initiative is spotlighting fashion for a cause! BFF’s Chloe Fineman (who you may have seen hosting this year’s Fashion Media Awards) and beloved fashion publicist Sara Larson are joining forces for a closet sale. The duo are selling a collection of nearly 50 pieces on the resale platform’s website from numerous top brands, including Gucci, Miu Miu, Monse, Oscar de la Renta, and more, from $81 to $950. Both stars’ sale will benefit voting participation organization When We All Vote, and come to life in-person at 676 Broadway on Saturday! You can discover their full drop now on VestiaireCollective.com.

