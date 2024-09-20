Angelina Jolie Covers CR Fashion Book’s “Love & Fantasies” Issue

Love is in the air! CR Fashion Book’s latest issue, “Love & Fantasies,” has found its first covergirl in Angelina Jolie. The movie star lets her hair flow freely for the dramatic black-and-white cover by Luigi and Iango, draped in a silky Atelier Jolie mini. Her accompanying interview with Carine Roitfeld is equally dynamic, highlighting her hotly anticipated film Maria Callas, her work with Atelier Jolie, feeling creative, and how she feels punk today. Of course, there’s also plenty of fashion in the complementary editorial by Saint Laurent, Wolford, Fleur Du Mal, and Schiaparelli.

Armani, Prada, MM6 Maison Margiela, & More Bring Dynamic Flair To Milan Fashion Week

Ciao! Milan Fashion Week‘s continued with Italy’s top talents showcasing their Spring 2025 collections. On Wednesday, Prada presented its latest runway with a burst of futuristic glamour and eclectic flair—complete with punchy anoraks, knit leggings, and dresses and skirts coated in reflective mirrors, oversized eyelets, and metal piercings. Meanwhile, Armani took inspiration from men’s suiting with a fresh lineup of draped dresses, sheer tops and skirts, and matching vests and trousers in hues of deep blue, red, pink, and black. MM6 Maison Margiela, however, brought carefree edge to the runway with a range of oversized blazers, heavily distressed jeans, and sleek thong sandals under flashing lights. But that’s not all! Stay tuned for the week’s upcoming slate of new collections from Gucci, MCM, Missoni, Versace, Ferrari, Diesel, Bottega Veneta, and more.

Daniel Roseberry Unveils His First Schiaparelli Campaign!

Daniel’s debut is here! Schiaparelli has just revealed its Fall 2024 campaign, the first led by creative director Daniel Roseberry. Set at sunset in Paris, photographer Johnny Dufort captured models out on the Place Vendôme following the brand’s Fall ’24 runway show. The light-hearted, free-spirited shots highlights Schiaparelli’s nonchalant glamour, humor and surrealism—including Roseberry’s new Anatomy bag and signature gold hardware. Tres chic!

All images: Johnny Dufort

Ray-Ban Toasts Vogue Italia‘s 60th Birthday & Its New Shades in Milan!

It’s time to party! Ray-Ban gathered fashion’s top stars to celebrate its newest sunglasses and Vogue Italia‘s 60th anniversary at Milan Fashion Week. Held at Vesta Fiori Chiari, the event found guests previewing the brand’s new Mega Balorama style over dinner. Afterwards, beats by DJ Carlita kept the party going for fashionable attendees, including Irina Shayk, Amelia Gray, Anna Wintour, Ashley Graham, Jameela Jamil, Vittoria Ceretti, Shailene Woodley, Taylor Hill, Normani, Claire Holt, Frida Aasen, Neelam Gill, Margherita Missoni, Alberta Ferretti, Brunello Cucinelli, Isabeli Fontana, Alek Wek, Eva Herzigova, Alton Mason, Karen Elson, Joan Smalls, Mona Tougaard, Dixie D’Amelio, Beatrice Granno, and more.

All images: German Larkin

