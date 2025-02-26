News

Jil Sander Rumors, Madonna’s CR Fashion Book Debut, Plus! Tyra’s New New Agency!

by Aaron Royce
Tyra Banks (Kenny Germé), Madonna (Steven Meisel)

Jil Sander’s Lucie & Luke Meier Exit—Could Daniel Lee Replace Them?

What a whirlwind! Just 31 minutes after Jil Sander released its Fall 2025 collection images after its latest Milan Fashion Week show, the brand’s creative directors Lucie and Luke Meier announced their exit from the brand. The duo have led Jil Sander since 2017, with Spring 2018 marking their first collection at the luxe, minimalist brand. As for who might replace them? Rumor has it Daniel Lee could be waiting in the wings to depart from Burberry and land at Jil—though these have been swirling since early this year, according to Harper’s Bazaar Australia.

Jil Sander

Jil Sander Fall 2025 (Courtesy of Jil Sander)

Tyra’s Back With A New Model Agency & A New Essence Cover!

You wanna be on top? Tyra Banks certainly is, covering Essence magazine’s  55th anniversary issue. Photographed by Kenny Germé, the supermodel delves into losing her home to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, her America’s Next Top Model legacy, and menopause in her new feature interview by Brooklyn White.  “There are so many things in my whole career that I would do differently,” she says. “Lots of things. But the crazy thing is, I had a talk show for five years. There were things on Top Model that we did, and I’m like, ‘I shouldn’t have done that.’ Y’all let me know that was whack. I would mention it on the talk show, and apologize. Or I wrote a book, and in it, I talked about it: ‘Oh, I said this on Top Model,’ and ‘I shouldn’t have done this, even though it would have hurt their career.’” The Essence piece isn’t TyTy’s only major news! She’s also switched modeling agencies, and is now represented by IMG Models—which repped her at the start of her career.

Tyra Banks (Kenny Germé)

Madonna Embraces Film Noir For Her CR Fashion Book Debut

Madonna is back—and this time, the Queen of Pop is taking over the pages of CR Fashion Book like only she can! For the magazine’s Spring 2025 cover—which also marks her CR covergirl debut—Madonna graces the title in a dark “Funeral Rites” shoot photographed by fashion fave Steven Klein. The musician mourns the departed, strolls past a hearse, and stomps out cigarettes in Margiela heels as a devastated—or scorned?—lover for the editorial, all shot in the spirit of vintage noir film. Two tickets, please!

All images: Steven Klein 

Saks Global Is Reducing 5% Of Its Staff

Saks Fifth Avenue parent company Saks Global is cutting around 5% of its U.S. corporate workforce as it integrates Neiman Marcus, affecting roles in finance, legal, and operations, according to Business of Fashion. While Bergdorf Goodman stays untouched, CEO Marc Metrick signaled more changes ahead as the company streamlines operations. Industry experts warn Saks Global could lose ground to rivals like Nordstrom and Bloomingdales as it restructures, closes stores, and tackles outstanding vendor debts.

Saks Fifth Avenue, holiday, campaigns

Saks Fifth Avenue’s “Gifts of Delight” campaign

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.

