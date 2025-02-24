Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero Dies At 34

Celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero has passed away at 34. His tragic death was announced on Sunday by his family over Instagram Stories, with no cause of death identified, according to NBC News. During his hairstyling career, Guerrero earned acclaim for his work with stars including Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Charli XCX, Kali Uchis, Demi Moore, Lisa, Gabbriette, Rosé, and many more. Following the news of his passing, Guerrero’s friends and supporters have mourned his death across social media, including Paris Hilton, Ronnie Hart, Baby Yors, Luca Castellani, Rokael Lizama, La Demi, Safiya Nygaard, and more.

“Our family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support during this hard time,” the original Stories post read. “Jesus was the brightest light, we have never doubted that he touched the hearts and lives of everyone he came across. We have fallen into tears repeatedly reminiscing and wondering what we could of done different to still have him with us.”

Rihanna Steps Into Motherhood—And Dior—for Harper’s Bazaar‘s March Issue

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up! Rihanna’s reunited with Harper’s Bazaar—a mag she’s covered over 10 times, including international editions—for its March 2025 cover. Photographed by Luis Alberto Rodriguez, the powerhouse dynamically poses in a range of Dior and Dior Haute Couture dresses, separates, and leather—complete with a sexy pair of Gianvito Rossi heels and Dior J’Adore worn throughout the shoot! Rihanna’s latest interview with Lynette Nylander delves into her views on her relationship with A$AP Rocky, recent Dior J’Adore ambassadorship, remaining authentic in the public eye, and her upcoming album—which she says currently has “no genre.” Plus, she also hints at future endeavors (home design and wine are next on the list!), and discusses balancing her successful Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty brands while remaining a present parent for her young children Riot and RZA.

“Every decision I make revolves around them, but everything that I do that I love robs me from them,” Rihanna says on her kids. “So I have a weird resentment with the things that I love. You almost feel like something is always suffering for you to show up somewhere. And even when you show up there, it’s not 100 percent because there’s something else on the wheel. It’s actually given me a lot more self-guilt. I don’t like letting people down, but I also know that most of that is me letting myself down, which means something has to change, but everything is on the wheel at all times. I have to keep reminding myself that I asked for this, I love this. I try to figure out a balance so that I can feel fulfilled when I show up to something, so I can feel I don’t have any guilt.”

All images: Luis Alberto Rodriguez

Neiman Marcus Forms A Fashionable Café Society For Spring 2025

What would café societies of the ’30s and ’40s look like today? Neiman Marcus has the answer in its Spring 2025 campaign: a gathering of models, socialites, and chic entrepreneurs. The retailer’s stylish dinner party guests include Lucky Blue Smith, Nara Smith, Pat Cleveland, Michael Chow, China Chow, Kathy Hilton, Pierce Abernathy, Ivy Getty, Cindy Rachofsky, and Mobolaji Dawodu, all photographed at Mr. Chow’s Beverly Hills restaurant by Bobby Doherty. For the special occasion, everyone’s outfitted in colorful designer threads and jewels from Dries Van Noten, Ulla Johnson, Etro, Brioni, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera, and more! The campaign coincides with the launch of Neiman’s exclusive new spring collabs and events at its select branded restaurants, including a Mr. Chow dinner in LA, a Boucheron hotel experience in Miami, a Sotheby’s wine pairing dinner in San Francisco, and a Caviar Kaspia at The Mark pop-up in Dallas. Cheers!

All images: Bobby Doherty

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.

