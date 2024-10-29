The 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards found the American fashion industry convened at the American Museum of Natural History to celebrate its top talents. Before the ceremony took place, stars arrived en masse up the museum steps to walk the red carpet and mingle at a formal cocktail hour. The event featured varying interpretations of the “American black tie” dress code, ranging from classic all-white and all-black looks to suiting, hooded and mermaid-esque gowns, and colorful evening dresses.

Under the gaze of the blue whale in the Milstein Hall of Ocean Life, attendees were seated for a whimsical dinner—composed of dinosaur-themed pot pies, followed by desserts—as the ceremony began. CFDA chairman Thom Browne began the evening with passionate remarks on the American fashion industry’s close community and various differences—as well as the importance of voting in next week’s election. Similar sentiments were echoed by the night’s first winner, Hamish Bowles, who took home the Founder’s Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert for his contributions to fashion journalism—presented by longtime friend Marc Jacobs.

Annie Leibovitz accepted the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard for her iconic fashion photography, presented by Thom Browne and longtime collaborator Anna Wintour. Beloved designer Raul Lopez made an emotional speech while accepting his first-ever CFDA award for American Accessory Designer of the Year for his brand, Luar—presented by none other than Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

Coach’s Stuart Vevers took home the Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion for the soaring success of his Coachtopia line. Troye Sivan then took the stage to present Willy Chavarria with his second American Menswear Designer of the Year trophy—after which the designer gave a passionate speech calling for voting awareness.

In a sweet moment, Donna Karan and Todd Oldham reunited onstage to present Stephen Burrows with his Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. Henry Zankov whimsically accepted the American Emerging Designer of the Year award, to great fanfare from the colorful crowd at his table. Blake Lively also made an appearance to hand Michael Kors his Positive Change Award, honoring the designer’s longtime work with God’s Love We Deliver and various nonprofits across New York City.

The late designer Isabel Toledo’s husband, Ruben Toledo, then posthumously accepted the Isabel Toledo Board of Director’s Tribute honor—recently renamed by the CFDA—for his wife’s contributions to American fashion. Daniel Roseberry, the Texas-born creative director of Schiaparelli, reminisced on his design beginnings and nodded to rising young talents while accepting the International Award, continuing the night’s string of emotional speeches.

The much-anticipated Fashion Icon award, as previously announced, was given to Erykah Badu—who’s accepted the trophy from her husband, Andre 3000. Badu’s speech highlighted the internal power that clothing can bring use, as well as her lifetime love of fashion from a young age. Finally, Womenswear Designer of the Year—one of the night’s greatest honors—was presented by Da’Vine Joy Randolph to Diotima designer Rachel Scott. Scott emotionally thanked her team and wife during her speech, bringing a heartfelt finish to the special evening.

Afterwards, guests journeyed through the museum’s halls to a windswept 72nd Street—where shuttles awaited to take them to the CFDA’s official afterparty, hosted by Coach and Amazon Fashion. Stay tuned for more!

Below, discover all the A-list attendees on the red carpet at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards.

