Alberto Claire Replaces Filippo Grazioli As Missoni’s Creative Director

Missoni is continuing this week’s whirlwind designer appointments! Today, the Italian fashion brand named Alberto Claire as its new creative director, replacing Filippo Grazioli effective immediately. The surprise appointment comes mere weeks after Grazioli’s celebrated Spring 2025 womenswear collection hit the runway at Milan Fashion Week. It also marks the week’s second designer exit and replacement within 24 hours, following Tuesday’s news of Hedi Slimane’s departure and Michael Rider’s arrival at Celine. Arrivederci!

Coach Will Receive The Innovation Award At 2024’s CFDA Awards

The 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards are officially back on October 28—and Coach has already been given one of the night’s top honors. During the ceremony, Amazon Fashion will present Coach with the Innovation Award, which is given to a brand that leads with innovative technologies, marketing, and product development in the fashion space. Stuart Vevers, who will accept the honor on behalf of fate brand, is the latest to join the night’s lineup of fashionable honorees. The roster so far? Daniel Roseberry (International Designer of the Year), Michael Kors (Positive Change Award), Stephen Burrows (Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award), Annie Leibovitz (Media Award), and Hamish Bowles (Founder’s Award). Congratulations to all!

Prabal Gurung Announce His New Memoir, Walk Like A Girl

The memoirs aisle just got a whole lot more fashionable! Prabal Gurung has announced his new book, Walk Like A Girl, will launch online and in bookstores on May 13. The beloved designer’s latest volume will chronicle his rise in the fashion world and self-acceptance journey. Expect anecdotes from his childhood in Kathmandu to the founding of his namesake brand—plus experiences dressing stars like Michelle Obama, Oprah, Kate Middleton, and more! In the meantime, you can pre-order your own copy on PrabalGurung.com.

Google & CFDA Team Up For The Fashion Equity Fellowship

The CFDA‘s latest initiative is one of its most innovative yet! In partnership with Google, the organization has launched the Fashion Equity Fellowship. The pair’s grant program will connect American designers to Google’s technological resources and the best practices for creating inclusive pieces—which will be part of their next New York Fashion Week shows in February 2025, according to the CFDA. The three brands kickstarting the program include Area (Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk), Collina Strada (Hillary Taymour), and Diotima (Rachel Scott), who will each receive a $50,000 grant to develop their next collection and runway show. We’re already marking our calendars!

Dries Van Noten’s Cult-Favorite Fragrance Collection Gets Four New Scents

What’s that smell? It’s Dries Van Noten! The luxury brand has just added four new fragrances to its lineup of IYKYK scents. Each unisex eau de parfum combines eclectic ingredients to highlight the beauty of contrast, respectively encased in a uniquely colored—and refillable!—bottle. The label’s latest concoctions include Vanille Camouflage (vanilla and galbanum), Crazy Basil (basil and cedar), Camomille Satin (chamomile and vanilla), and Bitter Splash (pomelo and leather), each retailing for $340. You can discover the full range now on DriesVanNoten.com!

