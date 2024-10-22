MOLESKINE & The Daily’s Drink & Draw Welcomes Izipizi At Club Cumming

Autumn is officially here—and with it, our last Drink & Draw party of the season! MOLESKINE and The Daily continued our monthly Drink & Draw event series at Club Cumming with eyewear brand Izipizi on Sunday afternoon, with a full house of chicsters in attendance. While sipping wine and apple cider-flavored themed speciality cocktails, guests took out their Moleskine notebooks to sketch our surprise guest model, designer and stylist Jérôme Lamaar.

As golden hour began, A.E. Kiernan welcomed Rice to the stage to kick off the affair. Outfitted in sharp Izipizi glasses, Rice completed two poses for artists—both emerging and professional!—to sketch out. MOLESKINE generously provided attendees with their range of chic notebooks and luxe colored pencils to use for the occasion. After the session was complete, Rice and The Daily Front Row‘s Eddie Roche chose three pieces from the bunch—whose artists were given MOLESKINE gift cards! Guests also walked home with glasses from MOLESKINE and Izipizi’s collaboration.

Guests at the intimate Sunday affair included Ryan Cooper, Yana Khan, Francesca Vuillemin, Hunter Kohl, Eef Vicca, Hampton Carney, Daria Kobzar, Lucy Thornhill, Andy Shoulders, Whitney Allen, Max Schapiro, Teddy Wilson, Ward Simmons, Jonathan Crespo, The Daily Front Row’s Aaron Royce, and more.

MOLESKINE will be sponsoring Club Cumming’s weekly Drink & Draw this Sunday. You can check out ClubCummingNYC.com for more info! We’ll see you there!

All images: Jeff Eason

