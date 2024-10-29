The CFDA Fashion Awards went out with a bang from Coach and Amazon Fashion, who hosted its official afterparty in Central Park on Monday night. After the star-studded ceremony at the American Museum of Natural History, guests were shuttled directly to the iconic Central Park Boathouse. The space was transformed into a red velvet-lined lounge, complete with dim chandelier lighting and lush autumn foliage. A photo station crafted from leaves, branches, and lampposts to mimic an autumn night out was regularly filled with attendees. Coach and Amazon ensured nobody went hungry, displaying a massive dessert table overflowing with colorful candy and macarons. Those craving something savory enjoyed a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, French fries, and small bites, as well as themed cocktails.

Carrie and Mr. Big weren’t on-site—but GloRilla was, taking the stage to perform with speakers blasting. The rising rap star even shared that Coach creative director Stuart Vevers okay’d her to nickname him “Stu,” with many congratulations for the designer and the Awards’ various winners. During the ceremony itself, Vevers notably took home the Innovation Award, presented by Amazon for the success of his Coachtopia label within the beloved accessories brand. Violet Chachki also took to the stage, performing a dance routine for the stylish crowd.

Beloved New York DJ Kitty Ca$h kept guests dancing to electric beats until the lights came up—and the fashionable crowd journeyed to the next soirée!

Guests included Vevers, Paloma Elsesser, Angel Reese, Kathryn Hahn, Charles Melton, Jeremy O. Harris, Jonathan Simkhai, Chloe Wise, Prabal Gurung, Kim Shui, LaQuan Smith, Tanner Richie, Fletcher Kasell, Brandon Flynn, Rebecca Minkoff, Jenny Freshwater, Brandon Blackwood, Presley Oldham, Lexi Wood, Jackson Wiederhoeft, Caroline Vazzana, Emma Gage, Alix Earle, Brooke Frischer, Kyra Surgent, Samuel Hine, Indiana Affleck, Emily Adams Bode Aujla, Danielle Sinay, Dylan Kelly, Kevin Ponce, Taylor Phillips, Davis Burleson, Mickalene Thomas, Vienna Skye, Taylor Quitara, Isabelle Chaput, Nelson Tiberghien, Jake Dupont, Josie Dupont, Dynasty Ogun, Soull Ogun, Emira D’Spain, Savannah Engel, Fiffany Luu, Anajah Hamilton, Cami Opp, Sage Adams, Phoebe Pojo Joseph, and more.

All images: BFA.com

