Haircare enthusiasts, rejoice! Wavytalk, the haircare brand that’s blown up on TikTok since its 2021 launch, has introduced its new Pro Collection series. The label’s new line—which aims to provide easy, effortless methods for curling, straightening, and blow-drying hair with minimal hassle—was celebrated with a chic cocktail party in Brooklyn.

Held at Williamsburg cocktail lounge Lillistar, Wavytalk’s event didn’t just toast its Pro Steam Straightener Brush and Pro Fast Drying Hair Dryer‘s debuts. The event also honored celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, recently named its first Pro Stylist Ambassador—fitting, given his all-star client roster (which includes Madonna, Adriana Lima, Kourtney Kardashian, and Megan Fox, just to name a few!). During the affair, Fitzsimons captivated the room with a live haircare demonstration, visually proving the tools’ easy use at home or on the go.

During the occasion, guests sipped signature themed cocktails while enjoying passed hors d’oeuvres and an on-site photo booth. Wavytalk’s new Pro Collection pieces, as well as its hit thermal brushes, stylers, irons, and more, were on full display—including the DJ booth, where Milkyshake Kashmeare played Y2K beats throughout the evening. Attendees included Amanda Mitchell, Soyoung Choi, Alexandra Seel, Danielle Athena, Jaclyn May, Jessica Leff, Esta Fiesta, Andrea Castillo, Roxy Yanaya, and The Daily Front Row’s Nandini Vaid and Aaron Royce.

Below, check out more snapshots from the whimsical evening!

All images: Wini Lao Photography

