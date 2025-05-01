Coveteur Announces Faith Xue As Editor-in-Chief—And A Surprise Makeover!

Covetuer is back! The chic publication has named beauty editrix, pink hair connoisseur, and all-around cool-girl Faith Xue as its new editor-in-chief this morning, complete with a sharp website makeover, after being acquired by Gallery Media Group. The news is a refreshing announcement, following content fluctuations after Jenna Lyons‘ three-month tenure as EIC in 2024. After shuttering last May, the publication’s website and social media went dark; aside from a handful of fashion and beauty articles going live on April 10, no content had been published online in nearly a year. However, today found the platform awash with new features, from a closet tour with Genesis Webb to a dynamic chat with Luar’s Raul Lopez. Backed by Xue’s track record for engaging stories and chic socials, it’s clearly full steam ahead for Coveteur! Xue also took to the website to share a sweet editor’s letter to the audience, detailing her longtime love for the title and a renewed focus on inclusivity and artistic storytelling.

“My hope is that Coveteur will be able to collaborate with diverse and underrepresented talent around the world, giving more people a platform to showcase their photography or write their hearts out,” Xue wrote. “Stay tuned for more on that front (in the meantime, my inbox is open!). Cheers to new beginnings—and to warm, inspiring places on the Internet still needing to exist. And to my younger self getting on the bus each day to her editorial internship in LA, or anyone who dreams of telling stoies: keep going (but maybe get your license).”

Hannah Einbinder Sparkles On Town & Country‘s May Cover

Ooh la la! Hacks star Hannah Einbinder is a vision in diamonds on the cover of Town & Country‘s latest issue, photographed by Lauren Dukoff in a Michael Kors Collection dress and dazzling Tiffany & Co. Blue Book high jewelry. The comedian’s elegant shoot finds her posing throughout a luxe mansion—and its lush gardens—in a sharp range of textured dresses and jumpsuits from Kors, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, and more. An eye-watering array of high gemstones and find jewels from Tiffany & Co., Tony Duquette, Cartier, Bulgari, Van Clef & Arpels complements the range with a glittering flair. Einbinder’s spellbinding jewels are paired with an in-depth interview with Lesley M.M. Blume, where she discusses her rise to fame on Hacks, filming the show’s fourth season, and her childhood—plus her drive to uphold

“Hacks has given me the freedom financially—at this point, for right now—to continue to make decisions based on my value system,” Einbinder says. “As long as I can help it, I want to work with people whose morals are aligned. And I want to do that despite an industry that asks you not to. Every day I am given an opportunity to fold on my code of ethics. But they haven’t gotten me yet.”

All images: Lauren Dukoff

Nicole Richie Is FashionPhile’s New Brand Ambassador

Fashionphile‘s got a brand-new face: Nicole Richie! The star and House of Harlow 1960 founder is the latest face for the luxury fashion resale site, having been named its 2025 brand ambassador. The pair’s union stemmed from Richie’s own love of thrifting and sustainable shopping, seen in the campaign styled by Jamie Mizrahi—where she clutches a vintage YSL crossbody. Richie’s appointment makes her the latest celeb ambassador at Fashionphile, whose 2024 campaigns featured Emma Roberts.

George Clooney, Nicole Scherzinger, & More Stars Lead Tony Awards 2025 Nominations

The Tony Awards are returning this summer, with a star-studded roster of nominees vying for top honors at the ceremony—which honors the year’s best theater performances, productions, and more. This year’s contenders include Oh, Mary!, English, The Hills of California, John Proctor is the Villain, and Purpose for Best Play, plus Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, Dead Outlaw, Maybe Happy Ending, and Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical for Best Musical. One of the night’s biggest contests is for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, which could go to Nicole Scherzinger, Audra McDonald, Megan Hilty, Jasmine Amy Rogers, or Jennifer Simard. Celebs including George Clooney, Sadie Sink, Darren Criss, Daniel Dae Kim, and Mia Farrow have all been nominated this year, marking the 2025 show season as a truly star-studded one! You can discover the full list of nominees now on the Awards’ website—and check out the show when it takes over NYC on June 8.

Chloë Sevigny Soaks Up The Sun For Jimmy Choo’s Summer 2025 Campaign

Summertime, and the living’s easy…at least, for Chloë Sevigny. The actress has reunited with Jimmy Choo to front its Summer 2025 campaign, inspired by the calm vibes of a summer afternoon. Awash in light, Sevigny models the label’s latest strappy metallic heels, platform clogs, and cutout mules and sandals in a nod to bohemian ease. Rounding out the range is Choo’s signature Cinch and Bon Bon bags, elevated in new colorways with knotted silk, shimmering sequined flowers, fringed suede, and more. The moment also marks Savigny’s latest Choo campaign, after previously fronting the brand’s Spring 2025 and Spring 2016 shoots.

All images: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

