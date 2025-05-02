Editor’s Pick: Cole Haan Marisol Footbed Sandals

What: Meet Cole Haan’s latest must-have for warm-weather dressing: the Marisol Footbed Sandal. With its minimalist silhouette and elevated design, this open-toed style blends relaxed comfort with refined details—perfect for elevating spring and summer looks, from city strolls to beach escapes and everything in between.

Who: Known for its heritage of craftsmanship and innovation since 1928, Cole Haan continues to deliver footwear and accessories that blend timeless style with modern ease. Today, the brand leans into both classic and contemporary with signature styles like ØriginalGrand Oxfords, GrandPrø sneakers, and a range of sleek leather pumps, flats, and sandals. For Spring 2025, the collection embraces effortless dressing with espadrilles, wedges, slingbacks, ballet flats, and sandals – paired with structured totes and polished crossbodies. A refined palette of white, cream, tan, black, and navy is mixed with pops of red, yellow, soft pink, metallics, and playful stripes for a seasonal refresh.

Why: Designed with all-day wear in mind, the Marisol Footbed Sandal is perfect when traveling or spending hours outside, as we’re prone to do in warmer months! The style features a molded footbed and durable outsole for comfort and traction for traversing any terrain. Two chic buckled straps and a smooth leather lining elevate the style from your average set of slides, while providing security with every step. Stylishly versatile, the Marisol sandals are available in options from matte black or olive-green leather to glossy cream patent leather, woven tan raffia, and light brown suede –providing options to fit any aesthetic and taste this summer.

How much: $140

Where: ColeHaan.com

All images: Courtesy of Cole Haan

