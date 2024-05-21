What’s new at Chanel in the Hamptons this summer

Chanel is back in the Hamptons this season, kicking off summer by reopening its seasonal East Hampton boutique. The brand’s outpost at 26 Newtown Lane features a Parisian summer theme inspired by founder Gabrielle Chanel’s own salon at 31 rue Cambon, complete with a black, white, and gold color palette (and plenty of tweed). The space includes a second floor space for private appointments, outdoor entertaining garden, and first floor boutique—which will display the house’s sporty Coco Beach 2024 and ’80s-inspired Métiers d’art 2023/2024 collections. Chanel’s 11.12 and 2.55 handbags, Code Coco, J12, Première, and Boy-Friend watches, No.5 and Coco Crush fine jewelry, and Mary Janes from its Manchester-set Métiers d’art runway will be shown alongside artistic director Virginie Viard’s new dresses, knits, denim, and swimwear. For those fancying a dip, Chanel surfboards will also be available for purchase. We’ll see you Out East!

Vanity Fair taps Ayo Edibiri as its June 2024 covergirl

Award-winning actress Ayo Edibiri is Vanity Fair‘s newest cover star, fronting the magazine’s June 2024 issue. For the cover, Edibiri poses for Renell Medrano’s lens in an array of whimsical outfits by Marc Jacobs, Chanel, and more, complete with gleaming Van Clef & Arpels jewelry. Within her accompanying profile interview by contributing editor Leah Faye Cooper, Edibiri chats her soaring rise to fame this year through The Bear and Bottoms—as well as her hosting stint on Saturday Night Live, friendship with co-star Jeremy Allen White, and sweeping this year’s awards seasons with wins at the Emmys, Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice, NAACP, and Screen Actors Guild awards.

“I feel very fortunate and still I don’t really totally believe it or understand it,” Edibiri tells Cooper. “It’s special but strange; both a really intense experience but also something that I’m very grateful for. People have processed my life as having changed and have processed change in me that I have not processed myself. Does that make sense?”

Nick Sullivan and the CFDA launch new scholarship for menswear designers

Nick Sullivan’s fashion legacy is continuing through the CFDA, according to sources. The Council of Fashion Designers of America has just created the Nick Sullivan and CFDA Menswear Design Scholarship, launched in honor of the former’s 20-year tenure at Esquire. Designer Todd Snyder, who’s held a longstanding friendship with Sullivan since his days at J.Crew, began the scholarship after presenting the idea to the CFDA’s Steven Kolb. Currently, the scholarship will reward financial support and industry mentorship to eligible junior students focusing on menswear and enrolled in fashion design programs, with hopes to raise between $20,000 to $25,000 to reward multiple students.

Celine hits the road with “Symphonie Fantastique” Winter 2024 men’s collection

Celine’s taking a trip to California, as seen in the new runway video for its Winter 2024 menswear collection. Titled “Symphonie Fantastique,” creative director Hedi Slimane’s new clip spotlights his latest designs with the instrumental soundtrack of the same name by Hector Berlioz, recorded by Leonard Bernstein in 1963. Set against the open roads and mountains of both Los Angeles and the Mojave Desert, Slimane’s new wares mix his streamlined sensibilities and love of subversive glamour. Matte and pinstriped suits, sharply cut overcoats, and an array of outerwear covered in sparkling crystals and light-catching sequins are cast in a sleek palette of black, white, gray, silver, and gold. A burst of Western edge comes courtesy of wide-brimmed hats, aviator sunglasses, and numerous pairs of Cuban-heeled leather boots—which will surely put a stride in your step this winter. You can view the full video now on Celine’s YouTube channel.

Daisy Ridley & Cinema Society screen “Young Woman and the Sea” in Manhattan

Daisy Ridley stepped into Manhattan for a screening of her latest film, “Young Woman and the Sea.” The romantic drama follows the true story of competitive swimmer Trudy Ederle (Ridley), who became the first woman to swim across the English Channel in 1926. The Cinema Society and Disney hosted a special screening of the film at the IPIC Theatre. Afterwards, The Fulton by Jean-Georges hosted an evening reception for guests in attendance, including Neil Burger, Juliana Canfield, Grace Coddington, Anna Camp, Alex Lundqvist, Geneva Carr, Lee Daniels, Edmund Donovan, Gina Gershon, Orfeh, Jenna Leigh Green, Ilana Becker, Emma Myles, Joy Suprano, Beau Willimon, Joshua Bell, Gabe Fazio, Rock Kohli (Inside Amy Schumer), Sophie Levy, Kim Director, Chloe Melas, Revell Carpenter, Michael Bonini, Sarah Megan Thomas, Yigal Azrouel, Debbie and Serena Bancroft, Dominic Augustin, Jeff Ayars, Eleanor Chromy, Grace Cotton, Don Lee, Ardrianna Mairs, Beca Michie, Coco Mitchell, Antoine Verglas, and Gustaf Demarchelier.

All images: David Benthal/BFA

