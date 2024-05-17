Irina Shayk and Jon Kortajarena return to front Michael Kors new fragrances

Jon and Irina are back! Though you know supermodels Irina Shayk and Jon Kortajarena as the sharp faces of our September 2018 issue, the pair now have another chic shoot under their belts: Michael Kors’ latest fragrance campaign. The imagery finds each star with a bottle of Kors upcoming Pour Femme and Pour Homme scents, respectively, shining in chain-encased bottles against Manhattan’s sunset waterfront. Enchante!

All images: Courtesy of Michael Kors

Christian Siriano teams up with 1stDibs on new Siriano Interiors furniture

Christian Siriano’s namesake interiors brand, Christian Siriano Interiors, is teaming up with 1stDibs. The designer has just launched his second furniture collection exclusively on the website, known for its unique, curated, and custom array of interiors pieces. Siriano’s new 32-piece line ranges from $995 to $12,000, featuring chairs, stools, benches, tables, settees, daybeds, coffee tables, and a slick wood wardrobe—all in a sharp color palette of black, white, brown, gray, and deep green.

“We are so excited to launch our second furniture collection that was inspired by clothing silhouettes that I love in fashion between 1940-1960, but in a more modern way for furniture design,” said Siriano. “Luxe fabrication like silk stripe taffetas, boucle, and velvets all have a play here. I wanted the pieces to feel powerful and have a presence, just like my clothes, while also being playful and not too serious. This is for people who want a stylish home inside and outside of the closet.”

Iris Law embraces denim as the debut face of Guess Jeans

Guess’ new denim line, Guess Jeans, has found its first star face in Iris Law. For the occasion, the young model wears double denim sets while fronting Guess Jeans’ debut campaign, photographed by Rafael Pavarotti. The moment also marks Guess’ release of its organic and recycled Guess Airwash denim, a sustainable alternative to the stonewashing methods that it first began in 1981. You can find Guess Jeans’ first Summer 2024 collection now on its website, as well as its new retail stores.

All images: Courtesy of Guess

Timothée Chalamet’s debut Bleu de Chanel campaign has arrived

Bonjour, Timothée! Chanel’s first campaign with Timothée Chalamet as its Bleu de Chanel fragrance ambassador is finally here. For the occasion, the brand tapped Chalamet for a Martin Scorsese-directed short film, following the star through a day as he wakes up in Soho and appears on a late-night show, envisioning a rainy Bleu de Chanel campaign all the while. The movie is the label’s latest, following March’s “Iconic Handbag” film with Brad Pitt (also a Bleu alumni) and house ambassador Penelope Cruz. Watch the film below:

Loewe and On Running unite for a colorful fifth collection

Loewe is deepening its connection to On Running, having released a new collection with the Swiss brand. The duo’s latest offerings are inspired by the spirit of exploration, featuring parkas, vests, puffer jackets, T-shirts, tank tops, tights, training and bike shorts in a palette of gray, orange, green, pink, and an array of blues. Similar hues can be seen across the line’s accompanying socks, briefs, caps, and new Cloudtilt 2.0 sneakers. The line also features the original Cloudtilt shoe, cast in new shades of neon yellow, black, white, navy, sand, khaki green, beet red and rosy pink. All are accented with the pair’s new combined logo, merging On’s angular “O” and Loewe’s swirling Anagram. For a sporty twist, the duo also tapped an all-star athletic cast—Olympic sprinter Alexandra Burghardt, track star Aaliyah Miller, tennis player Ben Shelton, former Olympian Masato, and runners Sintayehu “Sinta” Vissa and Mario Garcia Romo—to star in the accompanying campaign by Ryan McGinley, set in California’s Indian Canyon, Palm Springs, and Simi Valley. The line officially launches on May 23 on Loewe’s website and On’s website, though pre-registered shoppers can place pre-orders starting on May 21.

All images: Ryan McGinley/Courtesy of Loewe

Irina Shayk, Charli XCX, Anok Yai, and more stars model for Marc Jacobs

They’re just living that life! Marc Jacobs has tapped fashion’s beloved stars and effortless it-girls to model his new Sack hobo bags. In new imagery photographed by Alastair McKimm and styled by Carin Backoff, the bag’s tan and white versions can be seen on the arms of Irina Shayk, Anok Yai, and Vittoria Ceretti. For an extra burst of slick star power, Charli XCX and Gabbriette—both alums of girl group Nasty Cherry and XCX’s recent “360” music video—pose up a storm with the bag’s black and lavender colorways, all of which can be found on Jacobs’ website. The new shoot follows the viral launch of Sabrina Carpenter’s own Sack campaign for Jacobs, released earlier this month.

All images: Alastair McKimm/Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Lorenzo Martone and Allen Edmonds take a ride together

The Martone Cycling Co. x Allen Edmonds have collaborated on a new bike and shoe. The collaboration marks the fourth installment in the Allen Edmonds Legends Series where they work with designers and artists who share the brand’s passion for craft. Last night, the collab was celebrated at an intimate dinner at Pebble Bar that brought out Martone, Nick Sullivan, Nick Wooster, Tyler Joe, Justin Tarquinio, and more.

Benefitting from this collaboration is Team George Kolasa, who are raising money for Cycle for Survival, the official rare cancer fundraising program of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). Founded in 2007, Cycle for Survival has raised over $376 million for rare cancer research at MSK. As part of this collaboration, Allen Edmonds will make a $10,000 flat donation to Team George Kolasa to help reach their goal of raising $1 million for Cycle for Survival. 100% of the donation will support cancer research at MSK. Kolasa was the beloved fashion executive who died last August of a rare form of brain cancer.

