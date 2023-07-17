Chanel Celebrated The Reopening Of Its Hamptons Boutique With A Chic, Music-filled Evening

While the scene at Moby’s is always a stylish one on a summer Friday evening, the ante was definitely upped this time around thanks to a suitably-haute Chanel takeover. For its Chanel Summer Tour celebration, which raised a glass to the reopening of the oft-Instagrammed Ephemeral boutique on Newtown Lane in East Hampton, the luxury brand brought together an elegant crowd for a soirée to remember.

House ambassadors Caroline de Maigret, who opened the recent Couture FW ’23 runway show, actresses Sadie Sink and Havana Rose Liu, as well as model Vivienne Rohner were in town for the evening, and were spotted bopping along in their Chanel finery to upbeat performances by Say She She and DJ Yaeji. The former, a modern-day disco ensemble based in Brooklyn, is fronted by singers Piya Malik, Sabrina Mileo Cunningham, and Nya Gazelle who ensured attendees kept the dancefloor filled before DJ Yaeji kept the festivities going ’til late.

During the event, guests posed with the specially-commissioned retro Chanel camper van and surfboards which had been given a makeover with the interlocking C logo. Satiation for the night of dancing and mingling came thanks to a grill station, with prawns in garlic butter and charred lemon, hangar steak with chimichurri, and corn salad with chili and cotija cheese, as well as oysters, crab cakes, personal pizzas, and even ice cream cones which appeared in a rhythmic manner throughout the party.

Also in attendance were Rebecca Dayan, Cleo Wade, Rachel Zoe, Coco Rocha, Melodie Monrose, Derek Blasberg, Molly Howard, Kristina O’Neill, Magnus Berger, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, Barbara Bush, Natalie Massenet, and Isabella Massenet, who DJd the courtyard area.

See inside the evening, below:

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.