Sarah Burton Reveals Her First Givenchy Campaign With Kaia Gerber

It’s a new day at Givenchy! Creative director Sarah Burton has just shared her first campaign for the French house, starring Kaia Gerber. Photographed by close friend Halina Reijn, the shoot finds Gerber cast as Reijn’s muse, outfitted in Burton’s celebrated Fall 2025 collection for the house. Highlights include the designer’s newest chic dresses, slip-on heels and logo-accented loafers, plus statement earrings and lacy separates that exude the modern romance the house has become known for over the decades.

“Kaia Gerber and Halina Reijn captured something I love about how creative women collaborate,” Burton said in a statement. “The idea behind my first campaign for Givenchy was to focus on the friendship between a film director and an actress. I wanted it to celebrate the female gaze.”

All images: Halina Reijn

Shakira Launches Her New Haircare Brand Isima

Shakira is taking big steps into beauty! The musician has just launched her new haircare brand, Isima, following two years of development. The label’s colorful first assortment of products includes shampoos, conditioners, serums, scrubs, hair oils, and a hair cream and hair mask. Though Shakira’s brand isn’t officially available just yet, shoppers can join the waitlist on the brand’s website. The moment marks Shakira as the latest celebrity to launch her own beauty brand, a field that includes stars like Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, and more.

China Takes Center Stage In Chanel’s 2024/2025 Métiers d’Art Campaign

Chanel jetted to Hangzhou, China for its latest Métiers d’Art campaign—the same city where the brand originally showed the artistic collection in December 2024. Inspired by Coco Chanel’s own vintage Coromandel screens in her Rue Cambon apartment, eye-catching details like intricate camellia beading, tasseled trim, and allover embroidery blossomed throughout. For the accompanying campaign, Tilda Swinton, Liu Wen, and Lulu Tenney were photographed by Mikael Jansson against the city’s peaceful lakes and lush green forests. Complemented by new handbags in soft leather and satin, as well as gleaming statement high jewelry, the group brought a quiet elegance to the brand’s latest chic and sophisticated collection.

All images: Mikael Jansson

Brynn Whitfield Is Leaving The Real Housewives of New York City

Amidst current cancellation rumors, the Real Housewives of New York City is facing a casting loss! Brynn Whitfield has been confirmed to be departing the Bravo reality show’s cast, according to Page Six. Whitfield’s exit from the show follows her two seasons as a member of the program’s revamped cast, which includes Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, and Rebecca Minkoff. Though Whitfield didn’t provide a specific reason for her departure from RHONY, she did issue a statement to Page Six on the matter.

“The Real Housewives of New York City will always be one of the most fun, chaotic, and magical chapters of my life,” Whitfield told the outlet. “It was the honor of a lifetime to help reboot such an iconic franchise. From day one, I’ve believed RHONY is a fan’s show—we’re just temporary custodians of something that truly belongs to the viewers.”

Everything’s Going to be Great Premieres At The Tribeca Film Festival

Last night, the Tribeca Film Festival received a burst of star power last night at the premiere of Everything’s Going be Great! The upcoming drama film starring Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney, which focuses on the struggles of a family theater, was celebrated with a packed launch party in New York City. In addition to Cranston and Janney, guests included Jack Champion, Jessica Clement, Cady Huffman, Jon S. Baird, Steven Rogers, Anna Wintour, Susie Essman, Keegan Michael-Key and Elle Key, Michael Stuhlbarg, Lilli Kay, Alysia Reiner, Miriam Shor, Bob Balaban, Christine Lahti, Michelle Collins, Peter Friedman, Ilana Levine, Dominic Fumusa, Adrian Martinez (Severance), Emma Myles, Jenna Leigh Green, Eve Plumb, Daniel Benedict, and Andrew Saffir

