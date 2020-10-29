Todd Snyder’s Collaboration with L.L. Bean Is Everything We Were Hoping It Would Be

Todd Snyder’s eagerly anticipated collaboration with L.L. Bean finally hits stores and online tomorrow and it’s really, really good. The collection made its debut at NYFW in February and pays homage to the brand’s 100+years plus heritage. “After seeing these old photos of the founder, Leon Leonwood Bean, in his hunting gear, I was struck by his very authentic aesthetic,” Snyder says. “It was simultaneously dapper and down-to-earth. I really wanted to bring that to life.”

The ‘From Away’ collection features over 50-pieces including the L.L. Bean Boot, Portuguese cotton flannel Chamois Shirts, double-breasted overcoats in Bean’s signature flannel, graphic sweatshirts, and Norwegian sweaters inspired by the Main-based brand. “As a Midwestern guy, I am inspired by Maine’s raw, natural beauty, from the mountains and forests to the lakes and rivers to the rocky Atlantic coastline,” says Todd. “So this collection is all about suiting up for adventure – sartorial or otherwise.”

The collection appears to be a little more affordable than Snyder’s namesake line with baseball hats the lowest price item at $39.95, and most items somewhere in the $100 range and topping out at $279.00 for puffer jackets. Let’s hope this is the beginning of a very long relationship.

