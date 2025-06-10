Mark Guiducci Is Vanity Fair’s New Global Editorial Director

Congratulations are in order for Mark Guiducci! The heartthrob star editor has just been named Vanity Fair‘s new global editorial director, following an impressive tenure as Vogue’s creative editorial director since 2020. Guiducci broke the news of his appointment today on Instagram, complete with a full Insta feed cleanse—save for one photo of print mags collected throughout his career, potentially hinting at today’s news.

“The world today is spinning faster than ever, as the forces of Hollywood, politics, the arts, money, and style collide with the drama of a Verdi opera in its final act,” Guiducci captioned his post. “At the center of it all, documenting the stakes and the spectacle, is Vanity Fair. My first job out of college was at this magazine and it proved to be the most extraordinary journalism school I could have imagined. To return now, fifteen years later, as global editorial director—reuniting with former colleagues and meeting new ones around the world—is the honor of my career. I am profoundly grateful to Roger, Stan, and Anna for this opportunity and cannot wait to get started. It will be a great adventure.”

“I grew up in an editorial household and have been surrounded by editors all my life,” Anna Wintour said today. “One thing I have observed is that the greatest of them are not fixed rudders but sails. Through the unique weave of their interests and experience, they catch the winds of their moment over and over again. They inspire their colleagues to move with speed, dexterity, and thrilling derring-do. That’s the magic of Mark, an energetic and creative editor at the center of his generation and a leader under whom Vanity Fair will grow in ways I can foresee and, no doubt, many ways I can’t. None of us knows what the future will bring — only that Vanity Fair will define it under Mark.”

As he shared on Instagram, Guiducci’s major news also marks a special homecoming. Before his big appointment, he was Vanity Fair‘s features associate from 2010 to 2012, followed by roles as Vogue‘s arts editor (2012-2017), GARAGE‘s editor-in-chief (2017-2020), and his most recent position at Vogue. Widely regarded as an industry wunderkind, Guiducci’s new role is his first leading a heritage publication. He succeeds former EIC Radhika Jones, who left the title in April, as well as interim EIC Daniel Kile—who was given the temporary role following Jones’ surprise exit.

Guiducci’s new Vanity Fair tenure is also already hotly anticipated within the industry at large. Beneath his dashing black-and-white portrait, the editor’s comments section was abuzz with supportive messages and emojis from pals including Lily Collins, Colman Domingo, Eva Chen, Elaine Welteroth, Steven Kolb, Giovanna Engelbert, Sarah Jane Spellings, José Criales-Unzueta, Conner Ives, Stellene Volandes, Alexander Fury, Samantha Barry, Giovanna Engelbert, Will Welch, Rory Satran, Marco D’Angelo, Sam Broekema, Brooke Bobb, Nick Haramis, Andrew Gelwicks, Hunter Abrams, and Blake Abbie. Whatever his major new tenure holds, the fashion world will certainly be watching!

