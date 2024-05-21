Five High-Shine Metallic Trends To Watch at Atlanta Apparel!

Who’s ready for Atlanta Apparel? On June 4-7, the fashion and accessories market will return for its June edition, marking the last chance to place Fall 2024 orders. Buyers from small boutiques to multi-door retailers will be onsite to discover the latest trends and styles to watch in the months ahead—talk about early holiday planning! However, ahead of the upcoming season, metallics have already caught our eyes with their gleam and shine. Below, take a glimpse at the top shimmery trends to know before you visit Atlanta Apparel next month.

Light-catching knits

Metallics have taken on new forms in recent seasons, with an emphasis on knit textures and shapes. Crocheted dresses in an array of silhouettes, from sleeveless to maxi, are continuing to populate the market in a variety of tones. Light-catching silvers and golds are the most popular, while faintly darker matte hues will appeal to more minimalist fashionistas.

Sleek wedges

It’s no secret that wedges are, indeed, back. In the coming months, the thick-soled shoe will kick things up a notch with slick, shiny iterations in a variety of mirrored and matte metallics. Similarly to crochet, the sandal is facing an array of dynamic changes for the season through new accents like upper braiding, crossed knots, monochrome textures, and more.

Gleaming cocktail attire

Classic cocktail dresses never go out of style—after all, who doesn’t have a trusty mini (or three) in her closet? This time around, the dress code-set piece is given a boost of whimsy from shimmering metallic tones, varying from allover shine to elevated trimmings. Revamped details like flounced sleeves, bubble hems, and cutouts further elevate the texture as well, providing an array of options through the holidays.

Shimmering separates

For the modern wearer, metallics aren’t just for special occasions—in fact, they can be worn every day. Jumpsuits have earned a dash of glamour from subdued metallic tones and shimmering fabrics, creating instant statements with a single piece. Meanwhile, similar textures have been spotted across button-down shirts and blouses, trousers, and skirts ranging from maxi to mini, ensuring there’s a shiny set to fit anyone’s taste.

Colorful shine

Pops of color will always make a statement, particularly when overlapping with high-shine metallics. The texture will bring a boost of drama to dresses both formal and casual, ideal for making statements at any holiday soirée. Expect to see styles both formal and casual, from sweet minis to floor-length formalwear, in an array of seasonal hues—complete with some holiday shimmer for good measure.

