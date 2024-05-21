The Daily and Moleskine’s Drink and Draw at Club Cumming

No more staying inside on Sundays! On Sunday evening in the East Village on a spectacular Spring day, The Daily and Moleskine hosted the latest edition of Drink & Draw at Club Cumming. The monthly event hosted by artist A.E Kiernan invites our fashion friends to draw a surprise model using Moleskine notebooks while drinking away.

This week we welcomed Bridge & Tunnel and Apple TV”s The Crowded Room actor Sam Vartholomeos (pronounced Var-tho-lo-meos), who did three poses for the crowd of artists and insiders. Vartholomeos has also starred in Star Trek: Discovery, but it was memorable role as Edward Burns son on Bridge & Tunnel that brought the buzzy 29-year-old to our attention.

Guests who stopped by for the intimate event included Igee Okafor, Greivy, Wendell Brown, George Sotelo, Michael Lou, Elizabeth Lake, Allison Mason, Brandon Murphy, John Sledge, Hunter Kohl, Kevin Gessay, Jillian Gessay, Justin Orford, Eric Freitas Orford, Teddy Wilson, Woody, Ward Simmons, The Daily’s Eddie Roche, and more. The Drink and Draw was also attended by some of the most talented fashion illustrations in town.

Vartholomeos choose his two favorite works as well as a “Best Effort” for an artist who might not want to quit his day job. The winners received generous gift certificates from Moleskine.

For the rest of the year, Moleskine will be sponsoring the weekly Drink & Draw every Sunday evening at Club Cumming. Click HERE for more details and we’ll see you there!

Images: Caroline Fiss

