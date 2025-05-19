All The Fashionable Cannes Film Festival News You Need To Know!

Who had the Sunday scariest this weekend? Certainly nobody at the Cannes Film Festival, which continued with a burst of viral red carpet fashion moments, major star spottings, and a slew of elegant events. From glamorous and edgy couture to dreamy cast reunions, check out everything that went down in the south of France.

Celebrities & Couture Reign On The Red Carpet

If you grew up watching the Twilight or Hunger Games films, this weekend was for you! Dior darlings Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson (naturally wearing the brand) stepped out for the premiere of their upcoming thriller Die, My Love—which received a nine-minute standing ovation. Also hitting the red carpet was Kristen Stewart, dressed in Chanel while promoting her romance film The Chronology of Water. More top looks from the feminine to the glamorous were worn during the weekend by stars including Halle Berry, Zoey Deutch, Salma Hayek, Helena Christensen, Carla Bruni, and more from numerous top labels, including Dior, Gucci, Balenciaga, Chanel, and Vivienne Westwood.

The Awards Ceremonies, Premieres, Parties, & More You Missed This Weekend

Premieres weren’t the only special occasions during Cannes. The event’s annual opening ceremony on Thursday awarded a Palme d’Or trophy to Robert De Niro; another Palme was awarded to Denzel Washington for his performance in Highest 2 Lowest. The storied Trophée Chopard Ceremony was held on Friday, with winners Marie Colomb and Finn Bennett presented with the honor by Angelina Jolie. Kering’s annual Women in Motion Awards was held on Sunday, with stars including Dakota Johnson, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Julia Garner, and more in attendance; Nicole Kidman was one of the night’s major Women in Motion winners for her commitment to working with female directors. Premieres were also held for films including Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, Splitsville, Nouvelle Rogue, Sound of Falling, Dossier 137, Eddington, Leave One Day, and more. There will certainly be more soirées held throughout the week before the festival concludes on May 24.

Julianne Moore Takes Louise Trotter’s First Bottega Veneta Look For A Spin

If Bottega Veneta has a 2020’s muse, it’s undoubtedly Julianne Moore. The Oscar-winning actress stepped out on Friday for the premiere of The Phoenician Scheme in a sharp black gown with a knotted and fringed one-shoulder strap, courtesy of creative director Louise Trotter. The moment marked the first look at Trotter’s Bottega tenure since she took up the mantle from Matthieu Blazy—who frequently dressed Moore as well—in December 2024. Moore also sweetly shared the moment on Instagram, proving her fashion loyalty to the label. We hope she’ll be in the front row for Trotter’s debut runway in September!

What Comes Next At Cannes?

Cannes lasts until May 24—meaning there’s plenty of fashion moments and parties in store! Next on the docket are premieres for films including Mastermind, Alpha, and Renoir, as well as the L’Oreal Paris’ Lights on Women’s Worth Awards. On Thursday, the annual amfAR Gala will be held to raise funds in support of amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS. The festival will conclude on Saturday with its closing Palme d’Or ceremony awarding trophies for Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Grand Prix, and the Jury Prize.

