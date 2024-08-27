Jeremy Allen White Takes A Dip For Calvin Klein Underwear’s Fall 2024 Campaign

What do you do in your Calvins? If you’re Jeremy Allen White, you take a dip in the pool, rinse off, and lounge in the sun. After his viral Spring 2024 Calvin Klein Underwear ads broke the internet, White and the brand have reunited for a swoon-worthy Fall 2024 campaign. Photographed by Mert Alas, the new ads continue their nonchalant feel while swapping the NYC skyline for sunny Los Angeles. Of course, Calvin Klein‘s signature briefs, trunks, and denim play a supporting role. Let’s keep this going!

All images: Mert Alas/Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Olivier Rousteing Debuts Balmain Beauty With A New Fragrance Line!

The Balmain Army’s latest conquest: the beauty industry! Today, creative director Olivier Rousteing announced that Balmain is taking its first foray into beauty with Balmain Beauty—and a new fragrance collection. Inspired by founder Pierre Balmain’s design legacy, the “Les Éternels de Balmain” line features eight scents: Vent Vert, Ivoire, Carbone, Sel d’Ambre, Rouge, Bronze, Bleu Infini, and Ébène—a revival of Pierre’s original 1983 fragrance. To commemorate the moment, Rousteing’s cast Soo Joo Park, Dove Cameron, and more Balmain Army muses for a colorful campaign. However, this is just the start; the label’s set to expand into more categories in the coming months. Watch this space!

All images: Courtesy of Balmain

Interior Is Shutting Down

Interior—a New York label beloved by fashion insiders—is officially closing its doors. Co-founder Jack Miner broke the news this morning in Vogue Runway, sharing the challenging decision stemmed from supply chain and financial challenges. Now, the brand has ceased operations permanently—and, sadly, its Pre-Spring 2024 collection will no longer be going into production. The label was known for its luxe textures across sportswear and eveningwear, particularly shirts, coats, and evening gowns. In the interim, fashion fans can shop the brand on retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom, though its own website’s e-commerce section has shut down.

New French Fashion Drama La Maison Is Coming To Apple TV+!

Craving some runway-worthy drama? You’re not alone—and Apple TV+ has answered the call. Today, the streaming service revealed the first look at its upcoming original drama series La Maison. The French program follows two dysfunctional families battling for control of a high-fashion Parisian atelier, all while surrounded by the highs and lows of the changing fashion industry. The cast of awarded actors includes Lambert Wilson, Amira Casar, Carole Bouquet, Zita Hanrot, Pierre Deladonchamps, Antoine Reinartz, Anne Consigny, Loiret Caille, Ji-Min Park, and Corentin Fila. Tune in on September 20, when the first two episodes of the 10-episode series are available to stream worldwide.

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Sky-High For The Perfect Magazine’s “Full-Hot” Issue

Emily Ratajkowski’s latest cover shoot is nothing short of…perfect! For The Perfect Magazine‘s seventh issue, Ratajkowski models towering hair in towering heels for photographer duo Luigi and Iango. The supermodel joins the magazine’s “Full-Hot” crew of cover stars, which include Rihanna, John Galliano, Amelia Gray, Addison Rae, Anok Yai, Adut Akech, Venus Williams, Marc Jacobs, Sabato de Sarno, Cailee Spaeny, Gwendoline Christie, Lulu Tenney, Molly Ringwald, Devon Carlson, Nadia Lee Cohen, Mingyu, Yang Mi, Kristen McMenamy, Sheila Bawar, Alex Consani, and Prada. Fashion fans can pre-order their chosen issue now on the magazine’s website, which launches on September 4—just days before New York Fashion Week begins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine)

Zoë Kravitz Celebrates Blink Twice With The Cinema Society

The Cinema Society and Amazon MGM Studios gathered a stylish crowd at Metrograph this weekend, in honor of Zoë Kravitz‘s directorial debut Blink Twice. The thriller film was further celebrated with a chic afterparty at Le Dive. Cast members Channing Tatum, Simon Rex, Liz Caribel, Levon Hawke, and Trew Mullen were notably present for the event, with additional guests including Austin Butler, Katie Holmes, Shailene Woodley, Emily Ratajkowski, Natasha Lyonne, Marisa Tomei, Bruce Cohen, Tiffany Persons, Garret Levitz, E.T. Feigenbaum, Gina Gershon, Carla Gugino, Questlove, Rory Culkin, Ronan Farrow, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Dave Chappelle, Noma Dumezweni, Jemina Kirke, Tommy Dorfman, Fab Five Freddy, Derek Blasberg, and Georgina Chapman.

All images: Jason Crowley/BFA.com

