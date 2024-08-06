Rihanna is Perfect Magazine’s August 2024 cover girl—five times over!

Rihanna‘s latest covergirl moment—or should we say, moments?—is here! The star poses across five covers in the seventh issue of Perfect Magazine, styled by Jahleel Weaver and shot by Carlijn Jacobs. Each cover tells a unique story of glamour and mystique, drawing inspiration from Rihanna’s playful exploration of the “perfect Hollywood housewife” and her fascination with pop culture. The Autumn 2024 issue spans over 500 pages, with Rihanna featured in a luxurious 40-page spread—which includes shots of the singer posing with crystal tears, eating spaghetti while draped in faux fur, and covered in golden body paint. The range highlights Rihanna’s status as a fashion icon, as well as her intriguing pseudo-retirement narrative. Set to be a collector’s edition, the issue is available for pre-order now and ships on September 4, promising to be as mesmerizing as its cover star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine)

Anok Yai poses for Bottega Veneta’s new handbag campaign

Bottega Veneta is embracing an endless summer with Anok Yai! Under the creative direction of Matthieu Blazy, the brand’s Fall 2024 campaign spotlights the supermodel and the power of craftsmanship. Photographed by Pierre Debusschere against a serene beach backdrop, Yai epitomizes coastal elegance while posing with Bottega’s denim and iconic woven bags. Styled by Anita Elizabeth Bitton, the campaign focuses on summer escapades and seals Yai’s status as a muse of summer chic. It’s also earned Blazy’s seal of approval, appearing across his main feeds on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthieu Blazy (@matthieu_blazy)

Ashley Park covers Cosmopolitan‘s August 2024 issue

Bonjour! Ashley Park is Cosmopolitan‘s latest covergirl, posing for the magazine’s August issue ahead of Emily in Paris‘ season 3 premiere. In the accompanying interview with Faran Krentcil, Park discusses overcoming cancer, her recent struggle with septic shock, and her romance with co-star Paul Forman. The issue’s editorial also finds her in a range of romantic and edgy looks from Louis Vuitton, Wiederhoeft, Gucci, and R13.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosmopolitan (@cosmopolitan)

Versace enlists Channing Tatum as the face of Versace Eros Energy

Channing Tatum’s got a brand new role: ambassador for Versace‘s Eros fragrance line. To mark his recently announced partnership, Tatum stars in a new campaign highlighting the label’s new Eros Energy eau de parfum. Cast in a yellow light, imagery finds the actor racing across the wilderness and waterfalls to catch a golden arrow—the very same hue as the Eros Energy scent itself. Tatum’s appearance follows the announcement of his ambassador role earlier this summer.

Dolce & Gabbana embraces pet luxury with Fefé animal fragrance

Your furry friends are about to be the most stylish pooches on the block! Dolce & Gabbana is taking their love for dogs to new heights with a new fragrance for animals. Named after Domenico Dolce’s own pet, Fefé, the $99 scent features notes of sandalwood, ylang, and musk—which can be easily brushed or rubbed into any dog’s fur. It’s also Safe Pet Cosmetics-certified and vet-approved, ensuring dog lovers can pamper their pets safely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolce&Gabbana Beauty (@dolcegabbana_beauty)

Samantha Barry toasts her birthday with Grey/Ven in the Hamptons

Samantha Barry is toasting a new milestone Out East! The Glamour editor in chief celebrated her birthday in Amagansett this weekend at the private home of Grey/Ven CEO Scott Weissman. Barry’s attendees rang in her new turn around the sun with birthday cocktails, as well as a dinner of sushi and wagu beef by chef Ronachai Jariyawiriya. Guests included Brooke Shields, Chris Henchy, Tanya Taylor, Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Natalie Massenet, Orlaith Farrell, Alison Doyle, Hannah Maree Todd, Jackie Meyers, Veronica Becchetti, and Nabiha Syed.

All images: Courtesy of Grey/Ven

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.