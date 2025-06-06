Cooper Koch Strips Down For Pride Month With Calvin Klein

Pride Month is heating up! Calvin Klein has just released a steamy new campaign for the occasion, reuniting with heartthrob Cooper Koch. Less than a month after his viral Icon Essentials campaign, Koch is front and center—and sans shirt!—again for Klein’s latest, shot by Mert Alas. The label’s new line, “This is Love,” features an assortment of genderless briefs, jock straps, boxer briefs, boxers, bras, shorts, T-shirts, caps, and tote bags, packing a punch with hues of bright red, tonal green, and pastel yellow, pink, and blue. Koch slips on (and out of) the line’s Pride boxer briefs for his campaign, complemented by Klein’s classic white briefs, tank tops, T-shirts, and blue jeans. Are you swooning yet?

All images: Mert Alas

June Ambrose Steps Into A New Chapter With Naturalizer

Star stylist June Ambrose is taking big steps forward for her latest role! The fashion visionary has teamed up with Naturalizer as its new creative director, as announced this morning. Within her new gig at the comfort-focused footwear brand, Ambrose will launch the new Naturalizer Sport label in Spring 2026, followed by two more collections that same year. With a dynamic Puma collab already under her belt and a regal client roster including Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, and Jamie Foxx, Ambrose’s tenure at Naturalizer is sure to be a stylish one. Stay tuned!

Kate Moss’ Second Zara Collection Embraces Bohemian Rock Style

Kate Moss is embracing her bohemian sensibility for Zara! The supermodel’s teamed up with stylist Katy England for her second collection with the affordable fashion brand, nodding to the free-spirited nature of festival style and her own jet-setting fashion archive. Moss’ new bohemian line, priced from $26-$399, features an array of standout pieces, including a studded leather bra, go-go boots, lacy shorts and maxi skirts, floral-printed tops, and an assortment of textured bangles, cuffs, and swinging beaded necklaces. Complementing the line is a similarly rock n’ roll menswear collection, crafted by England’s husband, Primal Scream musician Bobby Gillespie, which retails from $40-$319. Gillespie also models alongside Moss in the campaign, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott with a groovy flair. Fashion enthusiasts can find the new collection in over 120 stores and on Zara.com on June 9.

“It was such an evolved process this time,” Moss said in a statement. “Because it’s Spring/Summer and festival season, I suppose, I expected it to be more about wafty dresses. But it’s a bit tougher than that. That’s because all the masculine energy was coming in from Bobby doing his collection at the same time. You could feel it coming over and we ended up going somewhere quite unexpected that I didn’t think we would.”

All images: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

Emily Ratajkowski And Gucci Soak Up The Sun In Cannes

Ciao, Emily! Emily Ratajkowski‘s kicking off summer in Cannes for Gucci’s latest campaign, spotlighting the Italian luxury brand’s signature GG Monogram line. In new shots by Daniel Arnold, the supermodel spends a radiant day across the French city, strolling from the streets to the beach. All the while, she’s outfitted in Gucci’s new travel-worthy Savoy collection of silky printed separates, smoothly accessorized with gleaming “GG” metal jewelry. Notably making cameos are Gucci’s newest coated canvas Ophidia handbags, plus its Gucci Giglio tote—a large, slouchy style that just debuted in the brand’s decades-spanning Cruise 2026 show. It’s clear EmRata’s already in a vacation state of mind for the season ahead!

All images: Daniel Arnold

Kylie Minogue Launches Two New Perfumes

Calling all romantics! Kylie Minogue‘s expanded her namesake fragrance line with her latest collection, LOVERS by Kylie Minogue. Inspired by her fans and the duality of love, the musician’s new range of scents kicks off with the creamy floral LOVERS Fleur eaux de parfum, which blossoms with tonally sweet notes of honeysuckle, coconut milk, Indian tuberose, ylang ylang, jasmine, sandalwood, and white musk. The sensual scent is complemented by its sultry counterpart, LOVERS Noir, a darker eaux de parfum with notes of green apple, sage, pink pepper, lavender, artemisia, cacao, tonlka bean, and patchouli. Together, the pair of fragrances by longtime Firmenich perfumer Ilias Ermenidis aim to spotlight romantic connections’ variety of emotions—which you can check out for yourself at Superdrug shops and KylieMinogueParfums.com.

