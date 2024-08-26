Betty Halbreich Dies At 96—And Tributes Emerge Across The Fashion Community

On Saturday, Betty Halbreich—the director of solutions and a legendary personal shopper for Bergdorf Goodman—died from natural causes, according to W magazine. Remembered for her wit and sharp style, Halbreich came to fame as the author of 1994’s Secrets of A Fashion Therapist and 2014’s I’ll Drink To That—as well as her fan-favorite appearances in the fashionable doc Scatter My Ashes At Bergdorf’s. Her third book, No One Has Seen It All, comes out next April. Since her passing, Halbreich’s fashion industry friends and followers have taken to social media to share their memories of her—including James Aguiar, Johnson Hartig, Kim Cattrall, and Linda Fargo. “You were, and still are, in a class and stratosphere of your own making- an Original!,” Fargo said in a heartfelt Instagram post. “The halls and shops and elevators at Bergdorfs won’t be the same.”

Gigi Hadid Gets The Midas Touch In Rabanne’s Million Gold For Her Campaign

They say a picture’s worth a thousand words…or in Gigi Hadid‘s case, a million! The supermodel is the golden face of Rabanne’s new Million Gold For Her fragrance, photographed by Mert Alas and Manu Cossu. Taking cues from the brand’s hit Million fragrance line, Hadid is draped in gold XL Link chains while posing with a supersized version of the glossy perfume. Taking direct inspiration from the precious metal, the fragrance itself features notes of rose, white flowers, and musk for a blooming flair.

Emily in Paris Takes A Roman Holiday For Season 4: Part 2!

Who’s ready for a Roman Holiday? Lily Collins’ Emily Cooper sure is, if Emily in Paris‘ second half of season 4 has anything to say. In the new clip, Emily’s latest adventure finds her skipping Paris for a romantic jaunt to Rome. Of course, there’s no shortage of drama—which includes a new American co-worker, romantic rivalries, an Italian love interest, and another theatrical number by Mindy (Ashley Park). Mon dieu! We’re tuning in to catch all the hijinks when the Netflix show’s latest five episodes drop on September 12.

Charli XCX Embraces “Brat Summer” For New York Magazine

Bumpin’ that beat! Charli XCX is keeping “Brat summer” alive for her latest cover story for New York magazine. Shot by David LaChapelle, XCX’s gritty new editorial is inspired by tabloid culture and overexposure to fame. The musician’s accompanying cover story by Brock Colyar taps into her viral Brat album’s inner themes, inspirations, and reign across pop culture this summer—and if we’ll be getting a “brat fall” this autumn. Watch this space!

Donna Karan Welcomes The Cinema Society For “His Three Daughters” Screening

To close out summer, Donna Karan opened her Hamptons home to The Cinema Society. The organization collaborated with Netflix to host a special screening of Azazel Jacobs’ upcoming film “His Three Daughters.” Starring Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen, the movie was enjoyed by both stars and a range of VIP’s—including Katie Couric, John Molner, Christie Brinkley, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Rufus Wainwright, Jorn Weisbrodt, Margarita Levieva, Mercedes Ruehl, Terry George, Ross Bleckner, Jill Rappaport, John Varvatos, Joyce Varvatos, Deborra-Lee Furness, Blythe Danner, and Stephanie March.

Leret Leret Is Opening A Hamptons Pop-Up At Matriark

Leret Leret is popping up Out East! The sustainable knitwear brand is opening an exclusive pop-up at Matriark in Sag Harbor. From 12pm to 6pm on August 30 and August 31, the brand will showcase its cashmere swearers, vests, and cardigans for both adults and children. For a personal touch, customized embroidery can also be added to purchased pieces. We’ll see you at 133 Main Street!

