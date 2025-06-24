Pride Month has arrived with a range of vibrant collections. This year, the LGBTQIA+ community’s identity and self-expression are celebrated by brands across fashion and accessories, spanning a variety of aesthetics. From Calvin Klein to Diesel, numerous labels (but not enough!!!) have launched limited-edition capsules, new collaborations, and exclusive products celebrating LGBTQIA+ circles, many of which give back to meaningful charities and nonprofits to make a powerful impact. Below, discover this year’s vibrant Pride 2025 collections.

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein kicked off Pride with a steamy campaign starring Monsters heartthrob Cooper Koch, who models a selection of styles from the label’s new Pride collection. Nodding to retro fitness aesthetics, Klein’s Pride line is filled with unisex briefs, boxers, jock straps, T-shirts, bras, and more in lightly hued jewel colors. The label’s also tapped artist Marc Hundley for an exclusive range of tank tops, T-shirts, underwear, and shorts printed with his signature graphic lettering, inspired by the joys of self-expression.

All images: Mert Alas

Erdem

This Pride Month, Erdem‘s created a unisex T-shirt with LGBTQIA+ bookstore Gay’s The Word, made in collaboration with charities Not A Phase—which provides support to transgender adults in the UK—and akt, which combats LGBTQIA+ youth homelessness. The limited-edition top features a white base printed with a carnation bouquet featuring pink, light blue, and white hues, nodding to the Transgender Pride Flag’s signature colors. You can shop the $100 T-shirt now on Erdem.com, as well as the brand’s Mayfair flagship store and Gay’s The Word, with all proceeds being donated to both Not A Phase and akt.

Diesel

Diesel‘s newest Pride collection embraces freedom, self-expression, and queer art. The label collaborated with the Tom of Finland Foundation for the fourth time, releasing a collection filled with Tom of Finland’s erotic 1900’s illustrations. This year’s selection features T-shirts, underwear, jockstraps, and a phone case printed with Tom of Finland artwork, as well as a shirt-and-short set, tank top, T-shirts, sweatpants, and hoodies covered in prints of Tom of Finland Foundation party photos from 1990 to 2005. Accompanying the collection is a campaign of portraits photographed by Bruce LaBruce, which was cheekily cast through Grindr. The unisex capsule is now available at Diesel stores, as well as Diesel.com.

Abercrombie & Fitch

This June, Abercrombie & Fitch’s new Pride collection is taking cues from its athletic roots—as well as the LGBTQIA+ community’s love of performers. The label’s line features lightly colored button-up shirts and pull-on shorts, denim shorts, scarf tops, and vests, a jersey-inspired sweater, and a Fire Island Pines-printed football jersey—plus a special multicolored version of its signature Fierce cologne. Completing the collection is a selection of graphic tank tops and T-shirts with graphics of Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Fletcher, Orville Peck, and Jimbo. The full collection is now live on Abercrombie.com. Aside from the collection itself, A&F is also supporting the LGBTQIA+ community with a $400,000 donation to The Trevor Project, regardless of its sales.

All images: Courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch

Converse

Converse’s Pride 2025 collection embraces its signature shoe styles, with a colorful twist. The brand’s new range notably features vibrant takes on its Chuck Taylor sneakers—including its All-Star, Chuck 70, All-Star Lift Platform, All-Star XXHi, and All-Star Lift Double Stack Platform styles—with punchy flame and leopard patterns, plus customizable versions with ombré, zebra, polka dot, and piped patterns. Rounding out the range are a standard and cropped T-shirt, printed with minimal rainbow graphics that smoothly match its punchy kicks. The full collection is now live on Converse.com.

Hollister

Hollister’s unisex Pride 2025 capsule collection embraces casual style with a nod to Y2K culture. The brand’s collection includes graphic T-shirts, tank tops, a boxy cropped football jersey and a one-shoulder and off-the-shoulder top—each boosted with accents from multicolored stripes to graphics of Bratz and Powerpuff Girls characters. A pair of baggy denim shorts and poplin boxers completes the genderless range, which retails from $20 to $50. The line notably launched along with a $400,000 donation to GLSEN from the brand to benefit LGBTQIA+ students, regardless of its sales.

American Eagle

American Eagle’s 2025 Pride collection combines the brand’s signature relaxed ease with Pride Month’s signature rainbow hues. The label’s new line features a mix of sweater polos and shorts, a crochet tube top, romper, and pants, swim trunks, a midi skirt, and graphic T-shirts, tank tops, boxers, and sweatshirts. Naturally, a selection of denim pieces are also part of the line, including skinny jeans and shorts. Additionally, the brand’s AE Foundation & Aerie Real Foundation will also donate $125,000 in grants to nonprofit It Gets Better to commemorate Pride Month. You can discover the full collection, which retails from $10 to $60, on AE.com.

All images: Courtesy of American Eagle

Fiametta

To celebrate Pride Month, fine jewelry brand Fiametta has released a limited-edition range of pendants in seven bright colors. The launch marks the brand’s first collection with colored stones, which are all sourced from vintage jewelry or responsibly mined with ethical and Fair Trade partners. Different gem cuts and hues ensure each piece is unique, and filled with sparkle all year round. You can discover the Pride collection during the month of June on Fiametta.com, as well as Trove in New York City.

