Genesis House & The CFDA Announce Second AAPI Grant

Genesis House and the CFDA are embracing rising AAPI talents! For the second year in a row, the pair have collaborated on the CFDA | Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Grant, which mentors new AAPI innovators in the fashion industry. This year, the program will offer $40,000 to three designers, who will compete by presenting collections inspired by their Asian heritage while being mentored by Eva Chen, Alina Cho, Fernando Garcia, Laura Kim, Wen Zhou, Alina Cho, and Tina Leung, and more. The final winner will be awarded $60,000 towards their business, as well as a showcase of their collection at Genesis House. Applicants can enter the competition now on the grant’s website.

Tapestry, Inc. Sales Drop By 2% For Fourth Quarter

Tapestry, Inc. is the latest entity to face sales challenges that have plagued numerous brands this year. The parent company to Coach, Kate Spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman has reported a 2% year-over-year decrease in fourth quarter sales, according to Fashion Dive. However, the organization did grow its net fiscal sales by 1%—totaling $6.5 billion—and has set its net fiscal goals to $6.7 billion for 2025. The news comes amidst financial difficulties that have impacted Burberry, Gucci, and more in 2024.

Addison Rae Strikes A Pose For The Perfect Magazine

Addison Rae’s latest covergirl moment has arrived! The TikTok star-turned-musician is the latest face of The Perfect Magazine‘s Issue 7, following Rihanna’s cover announcement this summer. Rae poses for Carin Backoff in a bikini and sneakers for the shoot, clutching Coach’s new Times Square bag—complete with the label’s viral NYC-themed bag charms. However, Rae’s accompanying interview ranges past social media, with topics including her rising pop music career, role in 2023’s Thanksgiving, and embracing her inner emotions. The issue can be pre-ordered now on PerfectMagazine.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine)

The Cinema Society Celebrates ‘Between The Temples’ in Soho

Let’s go to the movies! On Wednesday, The Cinema Society and Sony Pictures Classics hosted a screening of Between The Temples at the Crosby Street Hotel. After viewing the comedy flick, guests headed to Jimmy for a splashy afterparty. Guests included Carol Kane, Robert Smigel, Madeline Weinstein, Matthew Shear, Nathan Silver, Jacob Morrell, C. Mason Wells, Taylor Hess, Adam Kersh, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Hunter Kohl, Michael Barker, Tom Bernard, Tony Danza, Luke Slattery, Laya DeLeon Hayes, and more.

All images: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Coach’s Fragrance Campaign Embraces NYC with Jayson Tatum

Coach hearts NY! The brand has released the latest campaign for its Coach for Men fragrance collection, featuring a brand new face: Jayson Tatum. The basketball star walks through Manhattan for the shoot with photographer Keizo Kitajima, as seen in minimalist imagery inspired by self-expression, confidence, and the spirit of New York. Tatum’s campaign launch also coincides with his new role as Coach for Men’s ambassador, following his earlier 2024 appointment as the label’s eyewear and watches ambassador.

