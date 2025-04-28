Chanel Is Jetting To Lake Como For Its Cruise 2025 Show

Ciao, Chanel! For its newest destination show, Chanel is taking a trip to the shores of Lake Como in Lombardy, Italy. On April 30, the brand will present its Cruise 2026 collection at the lush province’s Villa d’Este. Though there’s no word yet on what’s hitting the runway, the brand shared hints with a teaser film shot by muse Sofia Coppola—which features plenty of layered pearl jewelry, woven crossbodies and totes, printed scarves, and slip-on mules and flats. We’ll keep an eye out when the show debuts on Wednesday at 2:00 pm Como time/8:00 AM EST on Chanel.com.

All images: Courtesy of Chanel

Justin Moran Leaves PAPER

In the year’s latest surprise editorial exit, Justin Moran is stepping down from his role as PAPER‘s editor-in-chief. Moran abruptly shared news of his exit from the indie publication today on Instagram. Moran first joined PAPER as an editorial intern in 2014, working upwards as a columnist, digital managing editor, and digital director until July 2022, when he was first appointed to EIC. After a brief hiatus in mid-2023, Moran returned as the mag’s EIC for a second time in September 2023. During his tenure, Moran continued PAPER‘s streak of alternative editorials with stars like Ice Spice, Cher, Beyoncé, Chappell Roan, Orville Peck, Sabrina Carpenter, Christian Aguilera, Doechii, Lil Nas X, Kesha, and more. As for the future, the industry awaits Moran’s next steps—and who’s succeeding his top spot at the title!

Jenna Ortega Goes Grunge For V Magazine

V magazine’s found its latest covergirl in Jenna Ortega! The actress fronts the title’s newest spring issue, outfitted in edgy leather from Coach. Inside the issue, Ortega’s photographed by Zoey Grossman in looks by Givenchy, Isabel Marant, GUESS, Coach, Miu Miu, and Balenciaga, complete with gleaming Dior fine jewelry. Within her feature interview with Mathias Rosenzweig, she also chats about her slate of upcoming projects including new films Hurry Up Tomorrow and The Gallerist, and rumors she’s starring in the upcoming Single White Female remake (two tickets for us, please!). Plus, on a more personal note, Ortega also reflects on her journey as an up-and-coming actress before her breakthrough with Netflix’s Wednesday—which returns for a second season this summer.

“I mean, that was just a few years ago,” Ortega says. “I’d done some shows and was working in film, but it wasn’t until that show, the day of the week [Wednesday], that just catapulted everything. As grateful as I am, and it was a dream role, it was so nice to have had way less pressure. I love the hustle. There’s something about the actor’s come-up and struggle that I really enjoyed. Sleeping in the cars, driving all around LA for auditions, and waiting for weeks, feeling sick to my stomach that I wasn’t going to get the job I really wanted. The adrenaline rush of it all was so exciting. I don’t know if it’s common, or if you can relate to this, but it kind of feels like you’re perpetually in this loop of anxiety. I hold so much more pressure and weight in my body than I ever did, and I think it’s just kind of the expectation of it all.”

All images: Zoey Grossman

Is Camille Razat Leaving Emily in Paris!?

Au revoir! Looks like Camille, our fave chic French gallerist on Emily in Paris, won’t be returning for the romantic Netflix show’s fifth season. Actress Camille Razat broke the news in an emotional post on Instagram, sharing that it “felt like the right moment to explore new horizons.” However, she also revealed that Darren Star, Netflix, and Paramount+ have left “the door open” for Camille to come back onto the show—so this might not be the last we see of her and Emily (Lily Collins)’s adventures! In the meantime, Razat’s prepping for new roles on Netflix’s Nero and Disney+’s The Lost Station Girls, as well as the first feature film launch under her production company Tazar Productions. But she’ll certainly be missed in Paris, with supportive comments shared online by castmates Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount, Bruno Gouery, Paul Forman, and Melia Kreiling.

