Your Guide To Fashion Month’s Fall 2025 Shows!

Fashion Month is here! Starting today, the four fashion capitals will open up to chicsters around the globe. Before the Fall 2025 season begins, there’s lots to catch up on—including the latest developments in New York City, London, Milan, and Paris, following a whirlwind autumn filled with designer appointments and exits. Read on for all of the hottest shows, designers debuts, and essential news to know before the year’s most stylish month!

New York Fashion Week

This season, New York Fashion Week is shaping up to be a whirlwind! The city will be packed with shows and presentations from February 6 to 11, kicking off with Brandon Maxwell’s Fall 2025 show and concluding with Thom Browne on Feb. 11. Brands presenting include 5000, Alice + Olivia, Altuzarra, Anna Sui, Ashlyn, Campillo, Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, Coach, Colleen Allen, Collina Strada, Cucculelli Shaheen, Diotima, Eckhaus Latta, Elena Velez, Fforme, Frederick Anderson, Kallmeyer, Khaite, Kim Shui, Kobi Halperin, Lafayette 148, Lapointe, LaQuan Smith, Luar, Meruert Tolegen, Michael Kors, Monse, Pamella Roland, Prabal Gurung, Sandy Liang, Sergio Hudson, Simkhai, Theory, Todd Snyder, Tory Burch, TWP, and Ulla Johnson.

This season’s surprises include plenty of returns and debuts. Veronica Leoni’s first Calvin Klein Collection show on Feb. 7 is the most hyped of the season, along with runway returns by The Blonds, Norma Kamali, and Christopher John Rogers. Off-schedule shows and presentations have already been thrown by Lingua Franca, Bronx and Banco, and Contessa Mills ahead of NYFW. We’re keeping an eye on the CFDA’s official New York Fashion Week calendar!

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week will celebrate the U.K.’s top designers from Feb. 20 to 24. This season’s slate of shows includes Harris Reed, Noon by Noor, Bora Aksu, Di Petsa, Richard Quinn, Dilara Findikoglu, Jawara Alleyne, Chet Lo, Annie’s Ibiza, Temperley London, LEM, Emilia Wickstead, Simone Rocha, Conner Ives, Erdem, Kent&Curwen, Ashish, and Malone Souliers, and will close with Burberry’s Fall 2025 show. Plenty of special events will be held from dawn to dusk, including an All Yoga breakfast and parties from Coracho Tequila, Wanni Fuga, and John Richmond. Check out the full schedule now on the official LFW website.

Milan Fashion Week

From Feb. 25 to March 3, Milan Fashion Week will fill Italy with plenty of fashion! Shows by Max Mara, Gucci, Valentino, Iceberg, Jil Sander, Marni, Diesel, Vivetta, Prada, Moschino, Missoni, Emporio Armani, Etro, Roberto Cavalli, Tod’s, Versace, and more will preview brands’ Fall 2025 collections. The week will also host some major anniversaries and debuts, including Fendi’s 100th anniversary show, DSquared2’s 30th anniversary show, and David Koma’s first Blumarine show. Discover the full Milan Fashion Week schedule now on CameraModa.It.

Paris Fashion Week

Brands both independent and established are spread throughout the Fall 2025 Paris Fashion Week show schedule, released by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. From March 3 to 11, the City of Light will feature shows and presentations labels including Chanel, Dior, Alaïa, Chloé, Vaquera, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Coperni, Zimmermann, Balenciaga, Valentino, Akris, Lacoste, McQueen, Givenchy, Victoria Beckham, Isabel Marant, Schiaparelli, Rick Owens, Rabanne, Balmain, Stella McCartney, The Row, and mire. This season notably includes Tom Ford’s first runway show under new creative director Haider Ackermann, and will close with Saint Laurent’s Fall 2025 show. You can discover the full schedule now on the Fédération’s website.

