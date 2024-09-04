Haider Ackermann Is Tom Ford’s New Creative Director

This just in! Haider Ackermann has been named the creative director of Tom Ford.

Ackermann’s new title follows a months-long search for a leading designer at Tom Ford, making him the brand’s third creative director. Previously, Peter Hawkings held the job for just over a year after Ford himself, but abruptly left in June. However, his Spring 2025 collection will still be shown on the Fashion Month circuit in a Milan Fashion Week showroom presentation.

For Ackermann, the journey is just beginning. After closing his namesake label in 2020, the beloved designer took a guest stint as Jean Paul Gaultier’s creative director of Spring 2023 haute couture. This year, he announced his appointment as Canada Goose’s creative director with a minimalist campaign starring Jane Fonda. Ackermann’s Ford appointment signals his return to crafting artisanal women’s and men’s ready-to-wear—which were widely celebrated during his own brand’s tenure. The new job will surely see the return of his own sharp signature draping, tailoring, and rich jewel tones, coupled with Ford’s signature sex appeal and slick aesthetics. Stay tuned!

As for Ford himself? The designer left his namesake fashion and beauty empire in 2023, following Estée Lauder’s acquisition of the label for $2.3 billion the previous November. His final collection for Fall 2023 featured a “greatest hits” lineup of sleek minidresses, gowns, and more, with a supermodel-packed campaign to boot.

All images: Willy Vanderperre

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.