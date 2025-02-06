Thom Browne Shares A Heartfelt Letter For NYFW Designers

Thom Browne is kicking off NYFW on a personal note this season—literally. Before the Week began, the designer took to the CFDA’s Instagram to share an encouraging letter for the city’s fashion design community. “We must remind the world why they should pay attention to these stories…however we decide to communicate them…but the most important thing is to communicate them in our own ways…and nobody else’s,” Browne wrote. The CFDA chairman closed with further elaborations on the importance of designers marching to the beat of their own drum, valuing their ideas, and embrace originality. Cheers to that!

Stella McCartney & Alex Consani Party With Adidas!

It’s a Stella-bration! Stella McCartney toasted her latest Adidas collaboration with a massive party at her slick Soho store. Co-hosted with it-girl Alex Consani—who also fronts the collab’s campaign—the event was one of the night’s most memorable ahead of Fashion Week. Guests were greeted with vegan burgers and fries (plus plenty of cocktails!) to stay sustained throughout the night. Naturally, the guest list was equally full of it-girls and guys, including Gabbriette, Lila Moss, Leni Klum, Garrett Neff, Christian Bendek, Jake Fleming, Monet Nejon, Tefi Pessoa, Dev Apollon, Dominic Augustin, Sam Hartman, Alfonso Fernandez Navas, Emma Mannswirth, EJ Briones, Jemima Kirke, Elana Fishman, and more.

All images: BFA.com

Bronx and Banco Pays Tribute To Samantha Jones For Fall 2025

‘Frigid temps outside didn’t slow down Bronx and Banco, which presented its Fall 2025 collection in FiDi yesterday afternoon. Held in the soaring lobby of the Hall Des Lumières, Natalie De-Banco’s latest line was packed with sexy sheer minidresses, crystal-coated power suits, and sultry shorts suits in hues of red, pink, and lavender. In fact, her newest designs were inspired by the confidence of everyone’s favorite publicist: Sex and the City‘s Samantha Jones. Guests included Coco Rocha, Hilaria Baldwin, Brooke Frischer, Bella Gerard, Emily DiDonato, Serena Pitt, Chantal Monaghan, Nana Agyemang, Emira D’Spain, Giza Timonier, Katya Tastolva, Danielle Carolan, Francesca Noel, Karen Blanchard, and more.

“She’s not scared to attract attention and be in the center of it—she’s powerful and confident,” De-Banco exclusively told The Daily Front Row of this season’s muse. “She’s going to work, she can go to an event, she can go to a dog park in feathers. She’s in New York!”

All images: Courtesy of Bronx and Banco

Nordstrom’s Spring Campaign Party Brings Fashion A Taste of NYC!

‘Concrete jungle where dreams are made of! To toast the eclectic spirit of New York City—and its star-studded Spring 2025 campaign—Nordstrom gathered a stylish flock to its restaurant Wolf. The sharp event found attendees mingling with cocktails, hot dogs, pretzels, and more—complete with beats by DJ Pamela Tick. As a special treat, everyone left with a loaf of Zabar’s babka—the perfect treat to prep for a busy Fashion Week! Guests included Amy Sedaris, Devyn Garcia, Kate Young, Carlisle Aikens, Jian DeLeon, Joseph Altuzarra, Ellie Thumann, Georgina Burke, Jordan Rand, Katya Tolstova, Bobby Schuessler, Mickey Boardman, Matthew Cancel, Emely Moreno, Angelica Hicks, Lindsay Peoples, Erica Choi, Kiel Tutin, Chris Wanlass, Jamie Nordstrom, and more.

All images: Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

The Blue Jacket Fashion Show Returns With An Important Message On World Cancer Day!

On Tuesday night, Lavan received a blue makeover for the 9th annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show! Founded by designer Frederick Anderson, the event—which raises awareness and funds to battle prostate cancer—was notably held on World Cancer Day. During the event, a range of celebrity models—including Bill Nye, Nigel Barker, Alex Lundqvist, Kalen Allen, Maino, John Hill, Mario Cantone, Jason Ala, Dr. Errol Mallett, John Dias, and more—walked in blue outfits from brands including Thom Browne, Tommy Hilfiger, Aknvas, EON, and Terry Singh for the important cause. Attendees for the special occasion included Tamron Hall, Meredith Marks, Samuel Mancini, Crystal Water, Fern Mallis, Andrew Werner, Marcus Blassingame, Kelsie Watts, and more. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among cisgender American men and is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in cisgender men. Remind the men in your life to get checked out!

All images: Courtesy of Blue Jacket Fashion Show

