New York Fashion Week is here! Ahead of next week’s Fall 2025 shows from February 6 to 11, we’re breaking down everything you can expect in the upcoming season. From top runways to parties—and plenty of surprises—take a glimpse at your must-know NYFW guide!

Who’s showing this week?

The Fall 2025 show schedule features plenty of returning faces and names! Brandon Maxwell kicks off the week with his runway show on Thursday, February 6. Additional returning brands include 5000, Alice + Olivia, Altuzarra, Anna Sui, Ashlyn, Campillo, Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, Coach, Colleen Allen, Collina Strada, Cucculelli Shaheen, Diotima, Eckhaus Latta, Elena Velez, Fforme, Frederick Anderson, Kallmeyer, Khaite, Kim Shui, Kobi Halperin, Lafayette 148, Lapointe, LaQuan Smith, Luar, Meruert Tolegen, Michael Kors, Monse, Pamella Roland, Prabal Gurung, Sandy Liang, Sergio Hudson, Simkhai, Theory, Todd Snyder, Tory Burch, TWP, and Ulla Johnson.

Who’s presenting at their showrooms?

Lots of brands decamped to showing by appointment in their own showrooms this season. Adeam, Agbobly, Alexis Bittar, Bugatchi, Colleen Allen, L’Enchanteur, Markarian, Nihl, PatBo, Snow Xue Gao, Tanner Fletcher, Theophilio, Veronica Beard, and Zankov will present their Fall 2025 collections by appointments only. Herve Leger will also show its collection in a digital format during the week.

What’s up with the party scene?

Don’t forget your RSVP’s! Wednesday night is a doozy, packed with a range of events: a dinner by Rowen Rose, store openings for Grace Ling and Spinelli KilCollin, and parties by MCM, Stella McCartney & Adidas, Paris Texas & The Webster, Nordstrom, and Saks Fifth Avenue. The CFDA and Tory Burch are also hosting a NYFW cocktail story. Thursday is equally buzzy; Bollare will host its bi-annual invite-only gifting suite in the afternoon, followed by MyTheresa’s splashy NYFW kickoff party, Bergdorf Goodman’s cocktails with designer Orly Marcel, YSL Beauty’s buzzy party with a top secret recent Grammy winner, and Prada’s Soho event toasting its Spring ’25 campaign. On Friday, Christian Cowan, Sergio Hudson, and Simkhai will all host their Fall 2025 afterparties across the city—the same night as The Cut and Keke Palmer’s “After Dark” party at the Wythe Hotel. On Saturday, 3.1 Phillip Lim will host a special event that’s still under wraps, but brings the events circuit to a soothing close.

Who’s coming back to NYFW this season?

February’s shows also feature a range of surprise returns! The biggest is Calvin Klein Collection, which is returning to the runway under new creative director Veronica Leoni on February 7 after a seven-year hiatus. Christopher John Rogers will also return, throwing his already at-capacity show in Brooklyn on Thursday night. On Sunday, the Blonds will bring their sexy, glitzy glamour to NYFW after a year away from NYC. On Tuesday, Norma Kamali will kick off the morning with an installation featuring her Fall 2025 collection.

Who are the new kids in town?

Plenty of brands are hosting their first-ever shows and presentations at Fashion Week! This season includes lots of newcomers, including Gabe Gordon, Yamil Arbaje and Angelo Beato’s LEBLANCSTUDIOS, Vettese, and Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen.

Who’s showing off-calendar?

Naturally, Fall 2025’s shows include numerous names showing before and after the official CFDA calendar. On Monday night, Marc Jacobs showed his latest doll-like collection at the New York Public Library. Tuesday night found emerging brand Contessa Mills showing its debut presentation, while Lingua Franca took over the Bowery Hotel for a whimsical runway show and afterparty. On Wednesday, Bronx and Banco will bring glamour to FiDi with its Fall 2025 show, while Derek Lam 10 Crosby is hosting an elegant presentation at the Crosby Street Hotel. The day after NYFW, Selkie will show a romantic runway collection in collaboration with Libertine. Bode is sitting out this season, in a sense; Emily Adams Bode Aujla has instead opted to show her Bode Rec. Spring 2025 collection on star guests with a special live-streamed show from New Orleans, hosted in partnership with GQ on Sunday, Feb. 9—shortly before the 2025 Super Bowl.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.