Beyoncé, Charli XCX, Doechii, & More Stars Win Big At The Grammy Awards!

The Grammy Awards returned for its 2025 edition on Sunday night, complete with a vast slate of all-star winners! Beyoncé finally took home her first Album of the Year award for Cowboy Carter, as well as the Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance trophies, while Kendrick Lamar was the most-awarded with five trophies. More top winners included Sierra Ferrell (four trophies), Charli XCX and St. Vincent (three trophies), and two trophies each for Sabrina Carpenter, Jon Batiste, Gustavo Dudamel, Samara Joy and CeCe Winans, with two each. The night also proved plenty of viral moments, including powerful speeches by winners Doechii, Chappell Roan, and Lady Gaga that emphasized the importance of racial equality, fair healthcare, and advocacy for the transgender community, respectively.

Kate Moss & Seonghwa Embrace Boho Fashion For Isabel Marant

If anyone can bring boho back, it’s Kate Moss! The supermodel is front and center in Isabel Marant’s Spring 2025 campaign, bedecked in purely free-spirited fashion—ranging from fringed jackets to gladiator sandals, studded sweaters, and embroidered peasant tops. ATEEZ star Seonghwa coordinates in equally nonchalant colored denim and suede sets, accented with breezy sunglasses. The shoot by Robin Galiegue simultaneously marks Moss’ first Marant campaign in 15 years, creating a fashionable reunion!

All images: Robin Galiegue

Milan Fashion Week’s Fall 2025 Schedule Is Here!

Milan Fashion Week has officially announced its dates for Fall 2025! The Italian fashion capital will bring together the country’s top designers and brands to showcase their latest designs from February 25 to March 3. From bold innovations to timeless elegance, keep an eye out for upcoming collections from labels including Max Mara, Gucci, Valentino, Iceberg, Jil Sander, Marni, Diesel, Vivetta, Prada, Moschino, Emporio Armani, Etro, Roberto Cavalli, Tod’s, Missoni, Versace, and more. The week will be filled with major highlights, including Fendi’s 100th anniversary show, DSquared2’s 30th anniversary show, and David Koma first Blumarine show.

Nordstrom’s New “Nordstrom For Everything New York” Campaign Celebrates NYC’s Local Treasures

Nordstrom hearts NY! The retailer’s newest “Nordstrom For Everything New York” campaign ncelebrates the city’s diverse spirit, with cameos from numerous star New Yorkers like Devyn Garcia, Kate Young, Amy Sedaris, John Turturro, Spike Lee, Kate Berlant, John Early, Calista Choley, and Carlisle Aikens. The shoot by Cass Bird was photographed across landmarks like the American Museum of Natural History, Plaza Hotel, Zabar’s, and Nom Wah—which will each collab with Nordstrom on exclusive activations at its flagship store throughout 2025! With its diverse range of locations and cast, the campaign spotlights Nordstrom’s versatility for services across a range of needs, from shopping to styling, beauty treatments, personalization, and food and drink. Keep an eye out for the campaign across the city—and a special takeover of the Columbia Circle subway station!

All images: Cass Bird

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.

