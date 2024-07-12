Jack Schlossberg is Vogue‘s new political correspondent

Vogue has a new staff member: TikTok star Jack Schlossberg. According to the publication, JFK’s grandson—know for his presence and videos on social media—has joined the title as its new political correspondent for the 2024 Presidential election campaign. Schlossberg’s Vogue debut also arrives with a new article, where he discusses his new role, thoughts on the upcoming election, and more—which you can read now on the magazine’s website.

Thom Browne embraces summer whites in a sporty capsule collection

Thom Browne’s signature tailoring is getting a sporty flair, just in time for summer. The designer has launched a limited-edition high summer capsule collection, featuring typewriter-inspired white suiting, trousers, skirts, shirts, and his signature brogues. Originally shown at his Fall 2024 couture show in Paris, the collection nods to the sportsmanship of the Olympic Games with tonal American flag patches, as well. You can discover the full collection now on Browne’s website, as well as select retailers, wholesale partners, and the brand’s stores in New York, Miami, and South Coast Plaza.

Cynthia Rowley and Charriol toast their new collaboration in Montauk

Cynthia Rowley celebrated her latest collaboration with jewelry and watch brand Charriol in Montauk this weekend. Held at sunset at the neighborhood’s new seafood bar N’amo, Rowley co-hosted guests at a seated dinner with beats by Pamela Tick—as well as a special performance by musician Bella Cuomo. Attendees included Naomi Watts, Coralie Charriol, Cristina Cuomo, Emily Tisch Sussman, Tripoli Patterson, Marc Karamizadeh, Whitney Robinson, Dylan Lauren, Kate Betts, Rose Machado, Euan Rellie, Quincy Davis, Shaghayech Safazeh, Shabnam Safazeh, and Amanda Ross. The par joined forces on the limited-edition timepieces—which feature Rowley’s detailed prints and donate 10% of proceeds to SeaLegacy—from the designer’s own love of surfing and signature swimwear collections.

David Beckham co-founds wellness brand IM8 with Prenetics

David Beckham is entering his wellness era! According to Business of Fashion, the soccer star will co-found new health brand IM8 and serve as its brand ambassador. Though little is known about the emerging label so far, it’s known to be operated under biotech firm Prenetics—which Beckham is also now an investor in.

Marc Jacobs collaborates with Cactus Plant Flea Market

Marc Jacobs’ latest collaboration comes from Cactus Plant Flea Market, taking direct inspiration from his 1985 Sketchbook collection. The new co-branded drop features a whimsical sweater covered in Jacobs’ signature smiley faces, which is modeled in the accompanying campaign by Gabbriette and Jacobs himself. The pair’s new launch can be found on Jacobs’ website, marking his latest collaboration celebrating 40 years in business in 2024—which has also included launches with Anna Sui, Pat McGrath, and Stephen Sprouse.

