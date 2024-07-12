This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Alessandro Valenti is now CEO of Givenchy.

2. Louis Ferla is now CEO of Cartier.

3. Catherine Rénier is now CEO at Van Cleef & Arpels.

4. Adeela Hussain Johnson is now CEO at Béis. She was previously president at the company.

5. Sebastian Suhl is now CEO at Mosaiq Group.

6. Sydney Brodksy is now partner at Le CollectiveM. Marc Mazauskas is now senior publicist at the company.

7. Christina Papavasilakis is now senior manager, global integrated public relations at Calvin Klein.

8. Jocelin Clayton is now senior manager, global product marketing, color at Tom Ford Beauty.

9. Marina Keiler is now senior director, media relations and VIP, Los Angeles at KCD. Katie Watkins is now senior director, London at the company.

10. Caitlyn McKiernan is now associate manager, public relations at Michael Kors.

11. Basia Gordon is now public relations manager at G-III.

12. Maëla Jouy is now director of communications at Rosewood London.

13. Karen Bueno is now senior brand marketing manager at Havaianas.

14. Victoria Kahveciyan is now senior social media manager at SHADOW. Hannah Avery-Peck is now account executive in the beauty division at the company.

15. Stephanie Peña is now head of sales at NeroGiardini.

16. Evan Bloch is now digital media manager at Frette.

17. Alyssa Morin and E! News are parting ways. She was previously senior commerce editor at the company.

18. Michelle Brett and Red Clean Skincare are parting ways. She was previously CEO at the company.

Plus!

19. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Prada Beauty and SHEGLAM.

20. The Lede Company is now representing Cole Hahn and David Beckham and Prenetic’s IM8.

21. KCD is now representing Delvaux and Harbison.

22. Brenner Thomas is now representing Marion Parke.

23. Spencer Lauren is now representing Stoney Clover Lane.

24. Michele Marie PR is now representing TKEES and POETRY.

25. CLD PR is now representing SKYLAR and PATTARAPHAN.

26. Brielle PR is now representing Jonne Amaya.

27. Factory PR is now representing Primally Pure.

28. TMpr is now representing EB Denim.

29. Derris is now representing Veynd.

30. CMM is now representing Subtl Beauty.

31. White Sneaker Consulting is now representing STEELE CANVAS.

32. Purple PR is now representing Asta Resort.

33. First and Last PR is now representing Design Essentials.

34. MVPR is now representing Viktoria & Woods.

35. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing AlumierMD.

36. David Siwicki is now representing Emmanuelle Khanh.

37. Magrino Public Relations is now representing Hand Hospitality and The Docent’s Collection.

38. Le CollectiveM is now representing The Henson.

39. Violetta Group is now representing Milaner.

40. Jennifer Bett Communications is now representing MeUndies.

41. Hat Attack’s public relations and influencer marketing is now being operated in-house.

42. Mondottica Group has partnered with Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by mills brand on an eyewear collection.

43. MZ Wallace has collaborated with Lingua Franca on a new tote bag, with all proceeds benefitting League of Women Voters.

44. Glow Recipe has collaborated with influencer Katie Fang on a limited-edition skincare kit.

45. Monica Barbaro is now a friend of the house in North American jewelry and watches for Bvlgari.

46. Kyle Kuzma, D’Angelo Russell, Jalen Green, Jaime Jacquez Jr., Kevin Love, Josh Hart, and Seth Curry are now global ambassadors for David Yurman.

47. Nelly Korda And Ludvig Aberg are now global golf ambassadors for TUMI.

48. Gavin Casalegno stars in AMI Paris’ Summer 2024 campaign.

49. Miley Cyrus stars in Gucci’s new Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid eau de parfum campaign.

