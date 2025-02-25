Zoë Kravitz Wants A Big Little Lies Season 3

Fashion icon and new director Zoë Kravitz covers the March 2025 issue of Elle. Photographed by Collier Schorr in a New York-style bodega surrounded by sweet treats and snacks, Krativz rocks suiting, athleisure, sleek minidresses, and moire from Saint Laurent, Bode, Alaïa, and The Row. In her accompanying interview with Tyler McCall, Kravitz discusses her experience directing her first film, Blink Twice, with ex-fiance Channing Tatum. Plus, she reveals she’s open to returning to Big Little Lies for season 3. “Everyone wants to do it, and we’re like, ‘Call us and tell us when and where,'” Kravitz shared.

All images: Collier Schorr

Did WME Drop Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle may have been let go as a client of WME. Rumors have been flying that the agency dropped Markle following her not holding meetings with Ari Emanuel since January 2024, according to Page Six. However, WME has stated it’s still working with Markle and her and Prince Harry’s foundation, Archewell. The news arrives shortly before Markle’s new docuseries With Love, Meghan premieres on Netflix on March 4—and follows the recent rebrand of her American Riviera Orchard label’s name to “As Ever.”

Burberry Closes London Fashion Week With Wild Plaids & A Star-Studded Show

Burberry closed London Fashion Week with a bang—and plenty of checked plaids! Amidst a slate of experimental Fall 2025 shows, Daniel Lee opted to highlight Burberry’s heritage with plenty of sharp coats and outerwear—including a standout fringed checked coat—matching sets, and leather bags and boots ideal for traversing both moors and city streets. The occasion was particularly star-studded, with runway cameos by Naomi Campbell, Jason Isaacs, Lila Moss, Karen Elson, Richard Grant, and Lesley Manville. There was still plenty of star power in the front row, which included Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Lauryn Hill, Nicholas Hoult, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Burberry

Gucci Kicks Off Milan Fashion Week With Jessica Chastain, Parker Posey, & More

Gucci started Milan Fashion Week on a darker note than past seasons. Inspired by the brand’s ongoing legacy and landmark 50th anniversary, outgoing creative director Sabato De Sarno set the stage with a glossy dark green runway shaped like the brand’s signature double G’s. His resulting collection merged ’60s-inspired preppy knits and separates with soft leather bags, slinky catsuits, and glitzy embellished dresses. The collection was applauded by a packed front row, with an audience including Jessica Chastain, Yara Shahidi, Parker Posey, Julia Garner, Jin, Joey Yung, Marc Forne, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Gucci

David Beckham Embraces His Heartthrob Status For Men’s Health

Swoon! David Beckham is continuing to embrace his sultry side this year with his latest cover for Men’s Health. The magazine’s annual “Fit At Any Age” issue is major gym inspo, with Beckham both shirtless and clothed in tonal T-shirts, sweats, and BOSS briefs—a clever nod to his steamy viral BOSS One Bodywear campaign that broke the internet last month. Plus, in his accompanying interview, the star reflects on fitness, fatherhood, turning 50, connecting with trainer Bobby Rich, his new IM8 Health supplement line., and working out with Victoria Beckham.

“The strength work that I do for my core and upper body helps with the backaches that I’ve got.” Beckham says. “When I was playing, the only strength work I did was on my legs. It was never really upper body. I never had pecs until I met Bob [Rich]. You could say I’ve gone up a couple of cup sizes as a result. I’ve never had a chest. I never really had a desire to, either. I was determined to be as lean as I could be. But since I’ve retired, I’ve put a bit of meat on my pecs. I hated pullups with a passion. I could literally only do two or three—three at most. Bob decided to focus on press-ups and pullups. I hated both, and now we do them most days. I’ve been trying to get Victoria to work out with Bob for years, and she finally agreed to adjust her workout. Now we do five days a week, sometimes six, together.”

All images: Scott Trindle for Men’s Health

The Cinema Society Embraces Italian Flair With Trudie Styler’s Posso Entrare? An Ode to Naples

Ciao! For the launch of Trudie Styler’s new documentary Posso Entrare? An Ode to Naples, the Cinema Society gathered a stylish crew at NeueHouse. The film, which tells the story of various individuals and families in the city of Naples, was screened for VIP’s on Monday night. Afterwards, everyone convened upstairs for Aperol spritzes and cocktails—plus an assortment of mini pizzas, short rib pasta, tuna tartare, roasted squash, and tiramisu. Delish! Guests included Christy Turlington Burns, Ed Burns, Debbie Harry, Iman, Donna Karan, Deborra-Lee Furness, Gina Gershon, Jordan Roth, Richie Jackson, Mickey Sumner, Aida Turturro, Patricia Velasquez, Lorenza Stella, Carlo Stella, Peter Cincotti, Bruce Cohen, Will Cotton, Rose Dergan, Sante D’Orazio, Alex Lundqvist, Coco Mitchell, Emma O’Connor, Dee Poku, Celine Rattray, Yue Sai Kan, Elettra Wiedemann, Caleb Lane, Colleen Atwood, Andrew Saffir, Lise Evans, and Sarah Himadeh.

All images: Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

