Thom Browne gives competitive sports the couture treatment

On Monday, Thom Browne’s second Couture presentation at Paris Fashion Week took a sporty approach with a nod to the city’s upcoming Olympic Games. The muslin-based collection began with skirted models in a tug-of-war, before proceeding into elaborate ensembles complete with intricate “unfinished” embroidery, dramatic sleeves, and a wide array of textures. For a decidedly Olympic flair, the line included three models in suits covered in gold, silver, and bronze sequins—who took respective spots at a runway podium. As for the spectators at the stylish competition? Serena Williams, Anna Wintour, Andrew Bolton, Teyana Taylor, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lee Pace, Emma Chamberlain, Molly Gordon, Will Poulter, and Evan Mock were all in attendance.

All images: Courtesy of Thom Browne

REVOLVE acquires a majority stake in Alexandre Vauthier

REVOLVE is getting down to business! Today, the retailer’s parent company, REVOLVE Group, Inc., announced its new majority stake in high fashion brand Alexandre Vauthier—which it will bestow 6 million euro to over three years. The partnership will allow Vauthier’s brand to reach a broader audience while establishing REVOLVE and FWRD’s leading role in digital marketing and merchandising, according tot he brand. To celebrate the occasion, the trio will host an exclusive Paris Fashion Week dinner shortly before Vauthier’s fall collection drops on his website and FWRD.

“When I first met with the REVOLVE team, I immediately felt their understanding in growing a haute couture business for today’s consumer and a support for all the specialized techniques and effects necessary to conceptualize a collection in this very special corner of fashion, as well as to develop it into a high quality ready-to-wear and accessories offering every season,” Vauthier said. “I look forward to this new chapter for my house with the added metier which REVOLVE offers.”

New York Men’s Day will return in September

New York Men’s Day is back! The twice-annual event, held on the first day of New York Fashion Week, will return to present menswear collections on Sept. 6. Presented by Victorinox, this year’s event will feature two sessions held at Location05 and Daylight Studios for media, buyers, and more, with sponsors including Sperry (which will also launch a collaboration with retailer Fresh Rags), Hilldun Corporation, Oribe Hair Care, and Augment. As for September’s designer lineup? A.Potts, Clara Son, Sivan, Stan, Tarpley, Terry Singh and The Salting will return, while Earthling VIP, of — nothing, and Sermon Series will make their NYMD debut.

LoveShackFancy x Cotton collaboration

Just in time for summer, LoveShackFancy has unveiled a new “Americana” capsule collaboration with Cotton Inc., fronted by Olympian gymnast Suni Lee. Available today, the $95 to $695 collection features a blend of heritage and whimsy across tops, shorts, minidresses, and gowns accented with bows, floral embroidery, and gingham prints—and a red, white, blue, and pink color palette. You can discover the Cotton x LoveShackFancy “Americana” capsule now on LoveShackFancy’s website.

“Going back to where it all began, this capsule collection is so special to me, because its core to LoveShackFancy’s history,” said LoveShackFancy founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen. “Cotton fabrications have been essential in creating our very first pieces and in building that ease and comfortability that makes them so timeless and wearable. Creating such an inspiring campaign starring Suni Lee has been the biggest honor. Having grown up with a love and passion for gymnastics myself, I have such an admiration and respect for Suni. She’s truly the perfect, female powerhouse to represent our Americana capsule collection.”

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi.

