Saks Fifth Avenue & Dakota Fanning Celebrate High Summer At Sag Harbor Tavern

High summer took a chic turn on Thursday night when Saks Fifth Avenue took over the beloved Sag Harbor Tavern for a splashy summer soirée. The retailer tapped CEO Marc Metrick and Dakota Fanning as co-hosts for the waterfront affair, which gathered fashion and media insiders to the restaurant—notably the venue’s first-ever branded event.

As attendees arrived at golden hour, the night began with a fresh raw bar and cocktails—including Saks-branded spicy pineapple margaritas, champagne, and cosmopolitans. The sun set on the scene with live music by Kate and the Sturdy Souls, as well as pre-dinner bites including croquettes, caviar deviled eggs, and zucchini fritters.

Metrick and Fanning were front and center for the event’s main dinner, which featured a lineup of the Tavern’s signature crudo, summer ravioli, and grilled branzino—plus its famed dry-aged cheeseburgers, which earned instant enthusiasm upon arrival. Afterwards, guests mingled around the outdoor fire pit with coffee, cocktails, and Saks-branded s’mores—ensuring a stylish toast to summer. The occasion also celebrated Saks’ new curated Summer Fashion and Vacation Wear shops, which feature top trends and exclusive designer capsule lines for the season—including the yellow scalloped Zimmermann dress Fanning wore to the event.

Chicsters in attendance included Rachel Zoe, Tamron Hall, Nacho Figueras, Leyna Bloom, Fernando Garcia, Laura Kim, Delfina Blaquier, Tina Craig, Ezra William, Candace Bushnell, Cate Holstein, Amanda Nguyen, Selby Drummond, Sara Moonves, Ivan Pol, Charlotte Groeneveld, Jessica Wang, Ashley Stark, Casey Fremont, Gus Wenner, Beth Bugdaycay, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Tanya Taylor, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Joey Gonzalez, Elizabeth Kurpis, Toby and Laurence Milstein, and more.

Below, discover more top moments from Saks Fifth Avenue’s celebration in Sag Harbor.

All images: Courtesy of BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.