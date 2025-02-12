A Big Change To The Fashion Calendar

As Fashion Month continues, there’s a change in store for this attending London Fashion Week and the other cites. The bi-annual fashion showcase will have a longer break from New York Fashion Week than in years past. London’s latest fashion collections will be shown from Feb. 20 to 24, leaving a week-long gap between the end of NYFW and start of the European countries’ Fall 2025 shows. The lengthier timeline is meant to allow for exactly six months between shows for British, Italian and French brands. Milan Fashion Week starts February 25th-March 3rd and Paris Fashion Week runs March 3rd-11th. The NYFW calendar will also shift in September with shows starting on Sept 11th-20th. In the past the week has started right after Labor Day.

Dior Is Opening Up A Chic Café In Dallas!

Dallas is uniting with Dior yet again with Café Dior by Dominique Crenn, a breathtaking culinary homage to Christian Dior’s legacy, coming to Highland Park Village! This exclusive destination fuses fashion and fine dining, celebrating Dior’s historic ties to the city since receiving the Neiman Marcus Award in 1947. Michelin-starred chef, Dominique Cren, brings Dior’s archives to life through an exquisite menu inspired by the House’s most iconic haute couture silhouettes. Dishes pay tribute to legendary designs like Miss Dior (1949) and May (1953), transforming fabrics, embroidery, and textures into edible artistry. A seamless union of luxury and delight, Café Dior promises an unforgettable experience where fashion meets flavor in the most elegant way!

Thom Browne Spreads His Wings To Close New York Fashion Week

Birds of a feather flock together—especially for Thom Browne! The designer returned to New York Fashion Week on Thursday night to showcase his Fall 2025 collection, which simultaneously closed the Week’s slate of Fall 2025 shows. This season, the innermost thoughts of caged birds and their wish for freedom served as Browne’s chief inspiration. These manifested on the runway in subversive patchwork coats and silky dresses, tailoring, and a wide range of coat—plus massive, sculptural gowns paired with soaring 6-inch platforms. Alek Wek memorably closed the show as Browne’s finale bird, approaching flight in a voluminous gown in the designer’s signature gray. Browne’s set played a pivotal role, featuring a miniature cage on a desk surrounded by dozens of paper cranes. His latest front row was equally impressive, featuring Adrien Brody, Morgan Spector, Rebeca Hall, Cara Delevingne, Lola Tung, Lucky Blue Smith, Kerry Washington, Queen Latifah, and many more.

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.