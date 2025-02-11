News

Sabrina Carpenter’s Vogue Debut, Pete Davidson Hearts Reformation, Plus! Gucci’s Sales Drop…

by Aaron Royce
Sabrina Carpenter (Steven Meisel), Bach Mai Fall 2025 (Courtesy of BFA.com)

Sabrina Carpenter Does “Material Girl” Glam For Her First Vogue Cover!

She’s working late…’cause she’s a Vogue cover girl! Sabrina Carpenter has just been announced as the face of the magazine’s March 2025 cover. Photographed by Steven Meisel, Carpenter poses in a custom silky blue bustier dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Inside her accompanying feature, Carpenter opens up on her rise to mainstream fame with her chart-topping album Short N’ Sweet—plus romance, her fan base, and much more! You can read the full feature now on Vogue.com.

Sabrina Carpenter (Steven Meisel)

We’re Swooning Over Pete Davidson’s Reformation Valentine’s Day Campaign!

Cupid struck our hearts with the latest Reformation Valentine’s Day campaign! Pete Davidson is front and center—and without tattoos! The brand has officially named Davidson as their “Official Boyfriend” via a hard launch on Instagram, with the new campaign featuring the SNL alum in cozy Reformation crewnecks and classic boxer briefs. Davidson’s merit for the title, according to the label: being the perfect boyfriend who pairs well with strong women! And who are we to argue that? He’s dated everyone! You can watch the full campaign below! 

Gucci’s Sales Drop By 12% YOY!

In unsurprising news… Gucci sales are down.  Parent company Kering has revealed that the Italian brand’s sales have dropped year-over-year by 12%, according to Fashion Dive. The disappointing news follows the surprise exit of creative director Sabato De Sarno last week, as well as previous disappointing revenue losses in 2024. Fingers crossed for brighter days ahead!

Gucci, Sabato de Sarno, Cruise shows, cruise 2025, runway

Gucci Spring 2025 (Courtesy of Gucci)

Bach Mai Throws A Dynamic Salon Dinner For NYFW!

Come one, come all! Bach Mai threw a chic café society-style dinner at Maison Close to celebrate his Fall 2025 collection during New York Fashion Week. The enchanting evening found guests seated as models strolled past in Mai’s latest elegant dresses, gowns, and separates in a rich palette of pale pink, black, and deep shades of green. The event’s most dramatic moment, however, came courtesy of burlesque performer Karina Brashas—who stormed the space’s runway and Maison Close’s central counter with a glitzy dance performance. Talk about a feast for the senses! Guests included Daniel Walter, Jack James Busa, Caroline Vazzana, Aiyana Ishmael, Elana Fishman, and more.

Karina Brashas (Courtesy of BFA.com)

