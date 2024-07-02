Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2024 collection embraces the dollhouse

Marc Jacobs turned the New York Public Library into the valley of the dolls! On Monday night, the designer welcomed a crowd of fashion insiders to the library’s marbled hallways for his Fall 2024 runway show. This season, Jacobs looked to pure joy as inspiration, with a dash of whimsy—also continuing the doll-like attire seen on his Spring 2024 runway. For fall, this featured full-length hems, supersized lapels and buttons, and giant Swarovski crystals spread across tweed skirt suits, color-blocked ballgowns, and sailor dresses—complete with exaggerated platform pumps, paper-like sandals, and eyelash-shaped masks. The crowd in attendance included Cardi B, Anna Wintour, Natasha Bedingfield, Nicole Ari Parker, Lourdes Leon, Ubah Hassan, Sai De Silva, Charlotte Groeneveld, Jessica Wang, Priya Shukla, Rowan Blanchard, Karen Elson, Grace Coddington, Anna Sui, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Evan Ross Katz, Mickey Boardman, Lynn Yaeger, Emily Mercer, and more!

All images: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Suki Waterhouse has a mother moment for British Vogue’s August issue

Suki Waterhouse is taking motherhood in stride, as evidenced by her latest cover. The actress, model, and musician poses with her and Robert Pattinson’s young daughter for British Vogue’s August 2024 issue, following the birth of their child in March. The editorial finds Waterhouse draped in bohemian fashion from Marni, Louis Vuitton, Giorgio Armani, Chloé, Simone Rocha, Burberry, and Gabriela Hearst. In her accompanying interview with Olivia Marks, Waterhouse delves into her experience becoming a mother, performing at Coachella, acting, her early modeling days, and her relationship with Pattinson—as well as her experience dating in the public eye.

“I really will say that I’m pretty strong at this point, but when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating,” said Waterhouse. “It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life.”

All images: Colin Dodgson/Courtesy of British Vogue

Chanel taps Hangzhou for next Métiers d’art show

Chanel is taking a trip to China for its upcoming Métiers d’art runway. The brand will show its Métiers d’art 2024 collection in Hangzhou, China, on Dec. 3, celebrating 60 years of Franco-Chinese diplomatic ties. Known as “Paradise on Earth,” Hangzhou—a historic silk production center and vibrant economic hub—will provide inspiration for Chanel’s artisanal collection. The location also reaffirms the brand’s commitment to the Chinese market, despite recent dips in luxury spending, and marks a return since its 2009 Métiers d’art show in Shanghai. Previously, the brand has shown its internationally inspired Métiers d’art collections in New York, Rome, Dallas, Edinburgh, and Dakar. Now who is replacing Virgine!?

Lourdes Leon poses for David Koma’s Resort 2025 campaign

Strike a pose! David Koma is celebrating 15 years of his eponymous label with his new Resort 2025 campaign, starring Lourdes Leon. Captured against a minimalist gray backdrop, Leon is spotlit in dynamic poses for the campaign, emphasizing the collection’s themes of metamorphosis and powerful femininity. Inspired by sculptor Isabelle Albuquerque and model Veruschka von Lehndorff’s body art, the collection includes fringed coats and caftans, bodysuits and minidresses, and tank tops, miniskirts, and sheer maxi dresses. The line’s color palette of red, black, brown, and silver brings the collection added punch, as well as its sleek flowing chainmail and deer prints.

All images: TK/Courtesy of David Koma

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.