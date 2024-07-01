Sleep is one of the true luxuries we can’t get enough of—and never have enough of! To get those 8 to 9 hours, however, you sometimes need a little extra help. Whether it’s smooth bedding, silky eye masks, or soft pajamas, texture allows us to feel relaxed and at ease. There’s also a range of body care, skincare, and lip products that keep us at our most restful, from body oils, butters, and moisturizers to soothing lip masks. If you’re craving a deep sleep—with a chic flair of top picks—don’t fret: we’ve got you covered.

Below, discover our go-to picks for skincare, bedding, and more for a deep, luxe sleep.

1. Agent Nateur, Calm (beauty) spermidine & taurine supplement, $72

2. This Works, Deep Sleep pillow spray, $33

3. Moroccanoil, Pure Argan oil, $52

4. Flamingo Estate, Night blooming jasmine & damask rose body wash, $56

5. Nécessaire, The Body exfoliator, $30

6. Iota, Supercloud body serum, $39

7. Kopari, Ultra Restore body butter, $36

8. Primally Pure, Clarifying serum, $52

9. Peter Thomas Roth, Water Drench hyaluronic cloud cream moisturizer, $54

10. Glow Recipe, Watermelon Glow AHA night treatment, $40

11. Laneige, lip sleeping mask, $24

12. Eve Lom, renewal treatment oil, $129

13. Dior, Le Baume hand cream, $60

14. Dr. Barbara Sturm, Super Anti-Aging eye cream, $225

15. Slip, Rose contour sleep mask, $55

16. Sleeper, Rumba linen lounge suit, $320

17. Petite Plume, Cosette silk nightgown, $150

18. Eberjey, Rosalia Tencel modal robe, $148

19. Apparis, Biba slides, $125

20. Henry Rose, Queens & Monsters eau de parfum, $120

21. Brooklinen, down pillow, $109

22. Drowsy, Sunset Pink silk pillowcase, $99

23. Banana Republic, washed cotton sateen duvet cover, $125

24. NEST New York, cedar leaf & lavender candle, $48

