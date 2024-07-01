Chic Report

Your Luxe, Deep Sleep Guide: Pajamas, Pillows, Beauty, & More!

These sleepwear and beauty products are top picks for a chic night's rest

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping, pajamas, robes, beauty, skincare, masks, bedding, slippers
Eberjey Rosalia Tencel modal robe (Courtesy of Eberjey), Laneige lip sleeping mask (Courtesy of Laneige)

Sleep is one of the true luxuries we can’t get enough of—and never have enough of! To get those 8 to 9 hours, however, you sometimes need a little extra help. Whether it’s smooth bedding, silky eye masks, or soft pajamas, texture allows us to feel relaxed and at ease. There’s also a range of body care, skincare, and lip products that keep us at our most restful, from body oils, butters, and moisturizers to soothing lip masks. If you’re craving a deep sleep—with a chic flair of top picks—don’t fret: we’ve got you covered.

Below, discover our go-to picks for skincare, bedding, and more for a deep, luxe sleep.

1. Agent Nateur, Calm (beauty) spermidine & taurine supplement, $72

Agent Nateur, Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping

(Courtesy of Agent Nateur)

2. This Works, Deep Sleep pillow spray, $33

This Works, Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping

(Courtesy of This Works)

3. Moroccanoil, Pure Argan oil, $52

Moroccanoil, Argan oil, hair oil, body oil, Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping

(Courtesy of Moroccanoil)

4. Flamingo Estate, Night blooming jasmine & damask rose body wash, $56

Flamingo Estate, body wash, Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping

(Courtesy of Flamingo Estate)

5. Nécessaire, The Body exfoliator, $30

Necessaire, body care, skincare, Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping

(Courtesy of Necessaire)

6. Iota, Supercloud body serum, $39

Iota, body care, skincare, Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping

(Courtesy of Iota)

7. Kopari, Ultra Restore body butter, $36

Kopari, body butter, body moisturizer, skincare, Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping

(Courtesy of Kopari)

8. Primally Pure, Clarifying serum, $52

Primally Pure, serum, Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping

(Courtesy of Primally Pure)

9. Peter Thomas Roth, Water Drench hyaluronic cloud cream moisturizer, $54 

Peter Thomas Roth, moisturizer, Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping

(Courtesy of Nordstrom)

10. Glow Recipe, Watermelon Glow AHA night treatment, $40

Glow Recipe, Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping

(Courtesy of Glow Recipe)

11. Laneige, lip sleeping mask, $24

Laneige, lip mask, sleeping mask, Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping

(Courtesy of Laneige)

12. Eve Lom, renewal treatment oil, $129

Eve Lom, Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping

(Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman)

13. Dior, Le Baume hand cream, $60

Dior, balm, Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping

(Courtesy of Nordstrom)

14. Dr. Barbara Sturm, Super Anti-Aging eye cream, $225

Dr. Barbara Sturm, Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping

(Courtesy of Dr. Barbara Sturm)

15. Slip, Rose contour sleep mask, $55

Slip, eye mask, sleep mask, Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping

(Courtesy of Slip)

16. Sleeper, Rumba linen lounge suit, $320

Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping, pajamas

(Courtesy of Sleeper)

17. Petite Plume, Cosette silk nightgown, $150

Petite Plume, Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping

(Courtesy of Petite Plume)

18. Eberjey, Rosalia Tencel modal robe, $148

Eberjey, robe, sleep robe, Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping

(Courtesy of Eberjey)

19. Apparis, Biba slides, $125

Apparis, Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping

(Courtesy of Aparis)

20. Henry Rose, Queens & Monsters eau de parfum, $120

Henry Rose, perfume, Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping

(Courtesy of Henry Rose)

21. Brooklinen, down pillow, $109

Brooklinen, Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping

(Courtesy of Brooklinen)

22. Drowsy, Sunset Pink silk pillowcase, $99

Drowsy, Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping

(Courtesy of Drowsy)

23. Banana Republic, washed cotton sateen duvet cover, $125

Banana Republic, Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping

(Courtesy of Banana Republic)

24. NEST New York, cedar leaf & lavender candle, $48

Sleep, sleeping, rest, shopping, NEST New York

(Courtesy of NEST New York)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

You may also like

Editor’s Pick: Banana Republic Mini Slouchy Vida...

Departing Cannes, Alyssa McKay Reflects On All...

Editors’ Pick: Aerin’s Cedar Violet Eau De...

Editor’s Pick: MCo Beauty’s Super Glow Bronzing...

Editor’s Pick: Prada Beauty’s Color-Changing Lip Balm

Coveteur Shuts Down, Banana Republic Comes To...

15 Must-Have Styles To Elevate Any Summer...

Bottega Veneta’s New Star, BondST’s 25th Anniversary...

Editor’s Pick: Moroccanoil Treatment Purple

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.