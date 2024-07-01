Sleep is one of the true luxuries we can’t get enough of—and never have enough of! To get those 8 to 9 hours, however, you sometimes need a little extra help. Whether it’s smooth bedding, silky eye masks, or soft pajamas, texture allows us to feel relaxed and at ease. There’s also a range of body care, skincare, and lip products that keep us at our most restful, from body oils, butters, and moisturizers to soothing lip masks. If you’re craving a deep sleep—with a chic flair of top picks—don’t fret: we’ve got you covered.
Below, discover our go-to picks for skincare, bedding, and more for a deep, luxe sleep.
1. Agent Nateur, Calm (beauty) spermidine & taurine supplement, $72
2. This Works, Deep Sleep pillow spray, $33
3. Moroccanoil, Pure Argan oil, $52
4. Flamingo Estate, Night blooming jasmine & damask rose body wash, $56
5. Nécessaire, The Body exfoliator, $30
6. Iota, Supercloud body serum, $39
7. Kopari, Ultra Restore body butter, $36
8. Primally Pure, Clarifying serum, $52
9. Peter Thomas Roth, Water Drench hyaluronic cloud cream moisturizer, $54
10. Glow Recipe, Watermelon Glow AHA night treatment, $40
11. Laneige, lip sleeping mask, $24
12. Eve Lom, renewal treatment oil, $129
13. Dior, Le Baume hand cream, $60
14. Dr. Barbara Sturm, Super Anti-Aging eye cream, $225
15. Slip, Rose contour sleep mask, $55
16. Sleeper, Rumba linen lounge suit, $320
17. Petite Plume, Cosette silk nightgown, $150
18. Eberjey, Rosalia Tencel modal robe, $148
19. Apparis, Biba slides, $125
20. Henry Rose, Queens & Monsters eau de parfum, $120
21. Brooklinen, down pillow, $109
22. Drowsy, Sunset Pink silk pillowcase, $99
23. Banana Republic, washed cotton sateen duvet cover, $125
24. NEST New York, cedar leaf & lavender candle, $48
