E.l.f. Acquires Hailey Bieber’s Rhode for $1 Billion!

Congratulations are in order for Hailey Bieber! The star’s beloved beauty brand, Rhode, has just been acquired by E.l.f. for $1 billion, according to Reuters. E.l.f. noted in a statement that Rhode shareholders will receive $800 million in a combination of stocks and cash, with potential performance-dependent earnout of $200 million. The moment follows a runaway year for Rhode, which has seen Bieber win our Fashion Los Angeles Awards‘ Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year honor for the brand—as well as the brand’s announced future launch at Sephora.

Gigi Hadid Steps Into Summer With Havaianas

No summer blues here! Gigi Hadid took over Altro Paradiso on Wednesday, braving the rain with a fashionable crowd to celebrate her colorful new Havaianas collaboration. The Brazilian brand’s editor-loved sandals were seen throughout the soirée, which included plenty of tropical cocktails and coconut water to keep attendees refreshed. During the party, guests also mingled with light bites like grilled artichokes, calamari, and fried olives, and had the chance to make their own whimsical Susan Alexandra charm anklets. Attendees at the vibrant occasion included Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Dimitrios Giannetos, Sheena Butler-Young, Francisco Costa, Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, Olivia Palermo, Alexis Bennett, Sabrina Sato, Jake Henry Smith, Bruno Rocha, Jelena Weir, Noelia Rojas-West, Kevin Ponce, Kyra Surgent, Yada Villaret, Malu Borges, Tatiana Elizabeth, Jasmine James, Bruno Astuto, and more.

Bottega Veneta’s New “Craft is our Language” Campaign Embraces Its Rich Heritage

Bottega Veneta is kicking off the season by celebrating 50 years of its signature Intrecciato weave! The Italian brand’s latest campaign, “Craft is our Language,” highlights its artisanal craft and the group of artists, designers, and muses that form the brand’s loyal community. Photographed by Jack Davison with Lenio Kaklea’s choreography, the series of black-and-white images notably feature former design director Edward Buchanan—who notably launched ready-to-wear at the brand—and supermodel Lauren Hutton. The cast is complete with Julianne Moore, Jack Antonoff, Dario Argento, Barbara Chase-Riboud, Neneh Cherry, Dave Free, I.N, Troy Kotsur, Vicky Krieps, Terrance Lau, Rie Miyazawa, Lorenzo Musetti, Shu Qi, Zadie Smith, Thanaerng, Tyler Okonma, and Lorenzo Viotti.

All images: Jack Davison

Old Navy Gets Sporty With Lindsay Lohan

Old Navy’s kicking its activewear range into high gear with Lindsay Lohan! The brand’s just launched its latest campaign, featuring the Freakier Friday actress stretching in a retro red set. The imagery is complemented by the launch of Old Navy’s newest women’s, men’s, and children’s activewear, including vibrant shorts, leggings, tank tops, half zips, skorts, and more—which you can discover now on OldNavy.com. The moment follows Gap, Inc.’s continued growth under creative director Zac Posen, including Gap’s launch of Gap Studio and breezy new collections—including a White Lotus collab—released at Banana Republic.

