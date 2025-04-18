This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Jonathan Anderson is now creative director at Dior Men.

2. Duran Lantink is now creative director at Jean Paul Gaultier.

3. Flavio Cerbone is now CMO at Brioni.

4. Naomi Elizée is now fashion market director at Vogue.

5. Carol Lee is now beauty writer at The Cut

6. Alexandre Vauthier and Alexandre Vauthier have parted ways. He was previously creative director at the company since 2009.

7. Anoushka Borghesi is now global communications director at Giorgio Armani.

8. Dina Azar is now senior director of VIP and influencer relations at CGC NYC. Caroline Pease is now senior account manager at the company. Milena Sosa is now account executive at the company.

9. Jenna Kogan is now director of fashion and retail at SHADOW. Rachael Ross is now senior director, beauty at the company. Jordyn Silver is now director, experiential at the company. Katelyn Ray is now director, celebrity and influencer at the company. Ilyssa Rudman is now director, celebrity and influencer at the company.

10. Jasmin Ramsey is now account director, beauty and lifestyle at LION VIP Relations. Lily Stonberg is now account manager at the company.

11. Bailey Bouchard is now account manager, beauty and wellness at The Lede Company.

12. Lauren Martelli is now account coordinator at Azione.

13. Melanie Mauro Eliades is now digital manager, beauty at Infinity Creative Agency.

14. Vincent Rutherford is now senior manager, social media marketing at Rag & Bone.

15. Jennifer Hussein is now copywriter at Milk Makeup.

16. Daniel Guevara is now assistant social media editor at Who What Wear.

17. Matteo Mobilio and Highsnobiety have parted ways. He was previously visuals director at the company.

18. Dominique Brillantes and L’Oreal have parted ways.

Plus!

19. Accent PR_ojects is now representing Herve Leger and Sold Out NYC.

20. Purple is now representing Penhaligon’s.

21. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing LAFATA.

22. House Of is now representing Vivaia.

23. R\West is now representing Ugg and Saxx.

24. 1Milk2Sugars is now representing Skinfix.

25. Steele PR is now representing Mayfair Group.

26. Modeworld is now representing Pastiche.

27. Karla Otto is now representing Jessica McCormack.

28. Magnolia PR is now representing At The Top But Not Alone.

29. LION VIP Relations is now representing Bur Bur.

30. MP-IMC is now representing Oli G.

31. Azzi & Co. is now representing HStern.

32. Michele Marie PR is now representing Lambert.

33. Bassil & Co. is now representing Hazel.

34. NEXT Management is now representing Sophia Culpo.

35. Jane Motion has launched the media consultancy Motion Made.

36. Jake Henry Smith has launched a newsletter, “The Completist,” on Substack.

37. Julee Wilson will host a new monthly segment, “Top Beauty Drops With Julee Wilson,” on The Today Show. Her segment will cover beauty products, shopping, and more.

