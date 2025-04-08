Aimee Lou Wood Discusses The White Lotus‘ Shocking Finale For GQ Hype!

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood is opening up! The actress sat down with GQ Hype for a new editorial in looks from Saint Laurent, Loewe, Wales Bonner, Martine Rose, Maison Margiela, and more, all shot by Toby Coulson. The star’s accompanying interview with Olivia Ovenden finds her discussing the tragic fate of her fan-favorite character Chelsea in the Max drama’s third season, as well as astrology, romance, the internet’s focus on physical features, and how she filmed her devastating pond scenes with Walton Goggins.

“We had to fall down together and you see us rising up, all of that took a long time,” Wood says. “I kept flipping and we’d have to cut and start again. We were in there the whole day. I had to hold my breath for a bloody long time.”

All images: Toby Coulson

Guest In Residence & Nigel Xavier Team Up For A Colorful Cashmere Collab

Gigi Hadid’s cashmere brand Guest In Residence just received a burst of extra color from Nigel Xavier! The duo have launched a whimsical capsule collaboration of new, one-of-a-kind unisex patchwork hoodies and beanies, exclusively available at the brand’s SoHo store. Each piece was made by Xavier—who you may recognize as the winner of Netflix’s Next In Fashion—from upcycled Guest in Residence cashmeres, each divided based on their colors, patterns, weight, and textures for a truly sustainable twist. To celebrate their new launch, Hadid and Xavier also hosted an intimate cocktail event at the store on Monday night. You can now shop their full collab, which ranges from $250 to $1,000, at Guest in Residence’s NYC shop at 21 Bond Street.

New York Magazine’s “Yesteryear” Issue Honors Barbra, Liza, & More Broadway Legends

The show must go on! It certainly has for New York magazine, which has released its annual “Yesteryear” issue as spring begins—this time, spotlighting legendary Broadway talents. The magazine’s special covers include stage icons Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand, Patti LuPone, Whoopi Goldberg, Rita Moreno, André De Shields, Dick Van Dyke, and Joel Grey, each photographed by Mark Seliger while outfitted in costumes nodding to their star-making roles—from Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl” (Streisand) to Eva Perón in “Evita” (LuPone). Inside the issue, the eight cover stars share the stories behind their breakthrough, critically acclaimed, and most famed roles, in addition to 21 other legends of the stage including Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Idina Menzel, Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Nathan Lane, Andrea McCardle, Tommy Tune, Mary-Louise Parker, William Daniels, Joanna Gleason, and more.

All images: Mark Seliger

