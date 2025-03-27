Gigi Hadid Is Miu Miu’s Portraiture Muse For Spring 2025

Gigi Hadid‘s latest campaign is a work of art—literally! The supermodel is front and center for Miu Miu‘s Spring 2025 campaign, shot by longtime collaborator Steven Meisel. Edited in the style of an oil painting, the series finds Hadid outfitted in Miu Miu’s latest outerwear, polos, skirts, and separates, paired with the brand’s most recent quilted Arcadie and Wander handbags. The moment also marks the model’s latest Miu Miu shoot with Meisel, following her starring role in the brand’s ’20s-inspired Spring 2024 campaign.

All images: Steven Meisel

Drew Barrymore’s Got A Brand-New Role At Us Weekly!

Drew Barrymore is expanding her resume with a new role as a contributor for Us Weekly. News of Barrymore’s role broke courtesy of Us‘ dashing EIC Dan Wakeford, who shared the exciting announcement on Instagram! Barrymore’s certainly got a knack for the written word, as seen in her quarterly Drew print magazine, dynamic memoir Wildflower, and first essay article on loving her single life—which you can read now on UsWeekly.com.

Katy Perry Is Going Into Space On April 14

Houston, we have a Katy! Katy Perry is set to head to space with Jeff Bezos and his fiancé Lauren Sanchez’s company Blue Origin—and now, we have a liftoff date! The musician will head into the stars on April 14, just nine days before her international “Lifetimes” tour begins in Mexico City. As previously reported in February, the all-female expedition‘s crew will also include Sanchez, Gayle King, former rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, activist Amanda Nguyen, and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn. As for if Perry will sing from space…stay tuned!

Paris Hilton Launches Skincare Brand Parívie

Paris Hilton‘s expanding her beauty business expertise with a new brand! The businesswoman and pop culture icon has announced the launch of her new skincare brand, Parívie, which specializes in products that support “feeling confident, powerful, and radiant at every age,” according to Hilton’s announcement post on Instagram. Her new line will debut on May 7, which fans can register for early access for on Parívie.com. Hilton’s new business marks her latest skincare brand, following her skincare label ProD.N.A. by Paris Hilton, which first launched in 2018.

Kim Catrall Perfects Her Pillow Talk Pout For Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury‘s got a brand-new muse: Samantha Jones! Kim Cattrall is draped in pink sleepwear and silken sheets for Tilbury’s latest campaign highlighting her hit Pillow Talk makeup collection. Themed around self-love and unapologetic beauty, the newest additions to Pillow Talk’s assortment notably includes the limited-edition Beauty Soulmates face palette, housed in a gleaming heart-shaped case with Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Finish setting powder. Rounding out the range are four new shades of the label’s Love Effect lipstick. Ultimately, the line provides beauty fanatics with a romantic, just-been-kissed look for a radiant beauty moment. What’s not to love?

All images: Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

Gracie Abrams Makes Her Beauty Debut For Hourglass Cosmetics

I’ll make it worth it! Gracie Abrams is the newest brand partner for Hourglass Cosmetics, marking her first major beauty campaign by focusing on the label’s complexion-elevating products. Themed around authenticity, the musician’s “Any Time, Any Place, Any Wear” shoot finds her cast in dreamy lighting by photographer Ben Hassett—all with a radiant beauty look showcasing the brand’s renowned Vanish Airbrush concealer, Veil Hydrating Skin Tint, and new Illusion priming moisturizer. The selection will be front and center at Hourglass’ newly opened global flagship in NYC, where Abrams’ makeup artist Emily Cheng will demonstrate their combinations during appointments and masterclass bookings for beauty fanatics. You can discover the full collection now on HourglassCosmetics.com!

All images: Ben Hassett

