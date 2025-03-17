Fashion Insiders React To Jonathan Anderson’s Major Loewe Exit!

The fashion world is abuzz since Jonathan Anderson announced his departure as Loewe‘s creative director early this morning. In the wake of the news, everyone from celebs to publicists have shared their favorite Loewe moments on social media to mark the major news—especially since Anderson’s exit rumors have swirled since last fall. “There it is,” journalist Ana Colón proclaimed in an Instagram Story, while congratulatory posts appeared from Lucien Pages, Anna Dello Russo, Simon Whitehouse, Charlie James Smith, and Michel Gaubert. Susie Bubble’s Instagram post, featuring a quote from her 2015 Pop interview with Anderson, emphasized his commitment to emotional design and long-term road to success. Meanwhile, the day’s sweetest snap comes from PR whiz Adam Iezzi, featuring an adorable Anderson traveling to announce his Loewe gig in 2013! Now we’re waiting for confirmation that Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez will be taking over for Anderson at Loewe.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion Embrace Married Bliss For SKIMS

Here comes the bride…and the groom! Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion are front and center for SKIMS’ newest Wedding Shop collection. The engaged couple are photographed by Carin Backoff in the latest lacy and ruffled lingerie, briefs, silky boxers, sleepwear, corsets, and more from Kim Kardashian’s popular shapewear label. Rounding out the range are a selection of Bridal Swim pieces, perfect for brides taking a dip on their big day—or any part of their honeymoon. The label’s 24-piece collection is cast in romantic hues of pale blue, white, and black, perfectly matching any romantic pair…or their best-dressed guests! You can discover the full collection in SKIMS stores and on SKIMS.com when it drops on March 20.

All images: Carin Backoff

Gigi Hadid Kicks Off The Season With A New Guest In Residence Drop & Havaianas Gig!

Get into the groove! Gigi Hadid‘s going back in time for her latest Guest in Residence collection. For Spring 2025, the supermodel looked to Los Angeles roller skating culture in the ’70s and ’80s for a sweet, vibrant line of lightweight, soft collared polos, swearers, shorts, shirts, cardigans, tank tops, racer shorts, and more. Cast in a smooth palette of pink, yellows, light blue, red, white, green, navy and grey, the line offers something for everyone to add a bit of retro flair to their spring wardrobes—complete with pops of vintage stripes and plaids. But that’s not all: Hadid’s also announced her new role as the latest global ambassador for footwear brand Havaianas.

All images: Courtesy of Guest in Residence

Moncler Throws Its Winter-Ready Grenoble Fashion Show In The French Alps

Moncler turned the Courchevel Altiport into a runway for its Grenoble Fall 2025 show—because what’s more après-ski than high fashion on a frozen fashion show? The French Alps provided the ultimate backdrop as models including Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, and Jon Kortajarena braved the cold in luxuriously insulated outerwear, layered knits, and high-tech alpine gear in sharp neutral tones. A-listers including Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Adrien Brody, Cindy Bruna, Penn Badgley, Ashley Park, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Vanessa Hong, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham, and more made for a toasty front row, all bundled up in their best Moncler puffers and coats. While blending practical winter proof sensibilities with couture design, Moncler proved again that it can effortlessly merge fashion and function for even the chilliest occasions.

All images: Courtesy of Moncler

MCM Steps Into Spring With An Adorable New Fragrance Collection

Fragrance is personal—which MCM understands, as evidenced by its latest fragrances! The label’s playful new MCM Fragrance Collection features six eau de parfums inspired by its adorable mascots, who can each be found atop their respectful scents. The Mighty Bear features strong notes of bergamot, vanilla, and sandalwood, while the Jolly Rabbit blooms with orange, red currant, jasmine, and vetiver. MCM’s beloved Charming Pup scent exudes warmth with lemon, rose, and tonic bean, with his BFF Darling Doxie featuring spicy notes of pink pepper, chamomile, and cedar. Finally, the Daring Dragon takes flight with soft notes of yuzu, almond flower, and sandalwood, with the mindful Zen Elephant blooming from freesia, magnolia, and oakmoss scents. Each fragrance retails for $150, while MCM’s gift set is priced at $79—which you can discover at MCM’s boutiques, select global retailers, and US.MCMworldwide.com, aside from the Dragon and Elephant (which can be found globally). Fashion fans can also watch the scents take on new life in the whimsical “MCM After Hours” campaign, where the animal besties take over an MCM store!

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.

