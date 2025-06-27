Jean Paul Gaultier Celebrates Pride Month With The Center

Jean Paul Gaultier‘s rainbow flag was flying high at Gitano NYC on Thursday night! The French brand teamed up with The Center to host a splashy Pride celebration after dark, where guests danced for hours with margaritas and espresso martinis to lively beats by DJ Rae Sada. Attendees also had the chance to check out JPG’s upcoming collaboration with Bratz—which was on full display on the dancefloor. To continue celebrating Pride on a well-scented note, everyone left with gilded bottles of the brand’s Divine perfume. The night’s fashionable guest list included Julia Fox, Richie Shazam, Adam Lambert, Ben Draghi, Katya Tolstova, Josie Dupont, Jake Dupont, Dominique Lisi, Chelsea Green, Chipi Menendez, Dr. Carla Smith, Chloe Marks, Meredith Marks, Brooks Marks, Marko Monroe, Hunter Crenshaw, Davis Burleson, Matthew Cancel, Emely Moreno, Nicole Cancel, Will Verritt, and more.

All images: Hannah Turner Harts

Nicky Hilton Launches Theo Grace With A Sunny, Bejeweled Soirée

Even NYC’s major heatwave didn’t keep Nicky Hilton from celebrating in style! The it-girl launched jewelry brand Theo Grace—sweetly inspired by her two daughters and the power of personal mementos—this week, marking the occasion with an elegant outdoor soirée. During the event at SeaGlass Carousel, Hilton presented her first collection of shining pendant necklaces, charm bracelets, and earrings, which guests adorned themselves with and even got to take home. Everyone stayed refreshed with complimentary gelato, making the occasion especially sweet. Guests at the sunny soirée included Afiya Bennett, Katya Tolstova, Fernando Garcia, Laura Kim, Tina Chen Craig, Irina Pro, Karina Bik, Stacey Bendet, Bijou Phillips, Kyra Surgent, Priya Shukla, and more.

All images: Hannah Turner Harts/BFA.com

Tanner Fletcher’s Dramatic Pride Dinner Takes Over So & So’s

So & So’s was bedecked with extra frills on Wednesday, courtesy of Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kasell! The darling duo behind Tanner Fletcher took over the sultry hotspot for a splashy cabaret-style Pride Month variety show, featuring performances by Luann de Lesseps, Bosko, Nichelle Lewis, and a Dolly Parton (and Liza Minnelli) impersonator. Hosted in partnership with CashApp, the evening’s performance tipping also raised funds for transgender youth. Completing the special event was a delectable sit-down dinner, where attendees gossiped and sipped cocktails over salads, steak frites, and chocolate cake. The night’s fashionable guests included Ian Malone, Marcelo Gaia, Kevin Hyunh, Dylan Kelly, Luke Meagher, Igee Okafor, Branden Murphy, Dominique Castelano, PC Chandra, Cooper Young, Carly Walsh, Claire O’Connor, Lauren Gassel, Connor Holloway, Ben Ross, Sydney Lemmon, Dakota Balka, Frankie Carattini, Lauren Valenti, Eric Sedeno, Reuben Smith, Meredith Stoecklein, Shelby Wax, and more.

All images: BFA.com/Madison McGaw

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.