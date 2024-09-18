The PR Net 100 List Celebrates The Best In The Biz

The PR world got a chance to celebrate themselves last night at the rooftop of The Ned Nomad in Manhattan. The PR Net hosted their fourth annual The PR Net 100 list party, celebrating the hottest firms in public relations. The list “spotlights talent, innovation, and influence within the PR agency industry.” Other criteria to be included is the presence of long-standing clients, recent client wins and campaigns, and updates on company developments.

“This event highlights the collegial spirit that is cornerstone to The PR Net,” founder Lisa Smith explains. “Agency principals connected in a very warm industry reunion, and as one founder said, “The PR Net 100 is more of a group recognition than a competition – we get to be in the room with our peers who we respect and admire.” Affirming the community’s emphasis on camaraderie and collaboration.”

Last night’s guest list included Alison Brod, Founder & CEO, Alison Brod Marketing & Communications Brad Zeifman, CEO & Co-Founder, SHADOW, Susan Magrino, Founder & Chairman, Magrino Agency Allyn Magrino, President, Magrino Agency, Elizabeth Harrison, CEO & Co-founder, H&S, Mark Silver, Co-Founder, FACTORY PR, Rose Swarbrick, Partner & Managing Director, FACTORY PR, Linda Gaunt, Founder & CEO, Linda Gaunt Communications, Olita Mills, President, LaForce, Karina

Sokolovsky, Chief Communications Officer, Sotheby’s, Cindy Krupp, Founder & CEO, Krupp Group, Melanie Brandman, Founder & CEO, Brandman Agency, Lauren Urband, Founder & CEO, The Consultancy PR Elliot Tomaeno, Founder & CEO, ASTRSK, Heather Feit, Executive Vice President, Day One Agency, Jim Kloiber, Founding Partner, Battalion PR, and more.

This year’s judging committee judging committee included Karina Sokolovsky, Chief Communications Officer, Sotheby’s, Taylor Gray, Head of Global Masterbrand PR, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Peter Malachi, Executive Vice President of Communications, Hermes, Danielle Bias, Chief Communications Officer, MOCA Los Angeles, Brian Strong, Global Head of Communications, Bloomberg Media, Noora Raj Brown, EVP, Brand, Goop, Alix Hamilton, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Bulgari North America, and Jessica Stacey, Senior Vice President, External Communications, Event & Experiential Marketing, Sephora.

Roman Chapelle Williams was on DJ duties and it’s not a PR party without libations on hand. Guests enjoyed drinks such as the Picante cocktail by Codigo Tequila, an espresso martini by Absolut, Chateau St. Marguerite rosé and Mumm Napa Brut wines, and a non-alcoholic Paloma by Free Spirits.

Congrats to all!