News

Jeremy Allen White Kickstarts A Chic New Era As Louis Vuitton’s Latest House Ambassador

The dashing actor's appointment arrives with a new shoot featuring versatile pieces by Pharrell Williams

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Louis Vuitton, Jeremy Allen White, fashion, house ambassadors, brand ambassadors, celebrities, campaigns, Pharrell Williams
Jeremy Allen White (Rosie Marks for Louis Vuitton)

Swoon! Louis Vuitton is growing its roster of starry house ambassadors with none other than Jeremy Allen White. The heartthrob is front and center in a new campaign announcing the news, outfitted in sharp, silky blue matching sets—complete with glossy leather loafers and monogrammed Vuitton luggage—designed by men’s creative director Pharrell Williams.

Jeremy Allen White (Rosie Marks for Louis Vuitton)

“Jeremy’s got a quiet confidence and authenticity that you can’t fake,” Williams said in a statement. “It’s effortless. At Louis Vuitton, it’s about real people who move culture forward—and Jeremy lives that. We’re proud to welcome him into the family.”

White’s new Vuitton role follows his latest major red carpet outings, where he was similarly dressed by the French label. Earlier this year, the actor stepped out in a sharp three-piece suit for the SAG Awards. In May, he also wore custom Vuitton—another three-piece in navy blue, elevated by thin pinstripes and sharp lapels—for the 2025 Met Gala, which celebrated the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s historic new “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibit. It also precedes his highly anticipated Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere, which launches in theaters this October.

Jeremy Allen White (Rosie Marks for Louis Vuitton)

White’s new appointment marks the latest major moment for Vuitton in 2025. Since the start of this year, the brand’s kept busy while hosting its Fall 2025 and Cruise 2026 runway shows—and releasing chic Spring 2025 menswear, Spring 2025 womenswear, Resort 2025, and Pre-Fall 2025 menswear campaigns. Vuitton’s also embraced its rich heritage with a series of colorful launches for its revived Takashi Murakami collaboration, complete with vibrant campaign starring house ambassador Zendaya. But that’s not all that’s in store for LV; the label’s also prepping to launch its debut beauty collection with Pat McGrath, as well as its upcoming Spring 2026 runway show at Paris Fashion Week. Watch this space!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

The Wicked Trailer Is Here, Burberry’s Festival...

Louis Vuitton’s Starry Cruise Show, Footwear News...

AAPI-Owned Brands We Love This AAPI Heritage...

Zendaya’s Vuitton Cherries, Gucci’s Groovy Cruise Show,...

Mercules x Lilly Sisto Launches in Style...

Gigi Burris and Woodford Reserve Unveil Artisanal...

Whoops! Why Did Zendaya & Anna Sawai...

The Metropolitan Museum Of Art’s “Superfine: Tailoring...

What Fashion Can Learn from the Mystery...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.