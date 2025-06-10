Swoon! Louis Vuitton is growing its roster of starry house ambassadors with none other than Jeremy Allen White. The heartthrob is front and center in a new campaign announcing the news, outfitted in sharp, silky blue matching sets—complete with glossy leather loafers and monogrammed Vuitton luggage—designed by men’s creative director Pharrell Williams.

“Jeremy’s got a quiet confidence and authenticity that you can’t fake,” Williams said in a statement. “It’s effortless. At Louis Vuitton, it’s about real people who move culture forward—and Jeremy lives that. We’re proud to welcome him into the family.”

White’s new Vuitton role follows his latest major red carpet outings, where he was similarly dressed by the French label. Earlier this year, the actor stepped out in a sharp three-piece suit for the SAG Awards. In May, he also wore custom Vuitton—another three-piece in navy blue, elevated by thin pinstripes and sharp lapels—for the 2025 Met Gala, which celebrated the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s historic new “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibit. It also precedes his highly anticipated Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere, which launches in theaters this October.

White’s new appointment marks the latest major moment for Vuitton in 2025. Since the start of this year, the brand’s kept busy while hosting its Fall 2025 and Cruise 2026 runway shows—and releasing chic Spring 2025 menswear, Spring 2025 womenswear, Resort 2025, and Pre-Fall 2025 menswear campaigns. Vuitton’s also embraced its rich heritage with a series of colorful launches for its revived Takashi Murakami collaboration, complete with vibrant campaign starring house ambassador Zendaya. But that’s not all that’s in store for LV; the label’s also prepping to launch its debut beauty collection with Pat McGrath, as well as its upcoming Spring 2026 runway show at Paris Fashion Week. Watch this space!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.