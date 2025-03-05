Louis Vuitton Is Launching Beauty With Pat McGrath!

Mother has arrived! Louis Vuitton is officially headed to the makeup counter with its first full beauty line, La Beauté Louis Vuitton. The new category will be spearheaded by legendary makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath, who will serve as its creative director. The pairing is a perfect fit—particularly as McGrath has over 20 years of experience under her belt doing makeup for Vuitton’s runway shows! Be sure to mark your calendars for autumn, when the label’s first collection is set to drop. The news follows Vuitton’s re-release of its Takashi Murakami collaboration across two collections this year, and marks the brand’s latest non-fashion launch following its popular fragrance line by Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud.

Prada & Lure Fishbar’s Drama Continues With A Plea From Ken Burns

The ongoing real estate dispute between beloved SoHo restaurant Lure Fishbar and Prada has continued this week, according to Page Six. Filmmaker Ken Burns has entered the spat after being introduced to the restaurant by his daughter Lilly, and is now joining the vocal petitioning for Prada to not open its planned café, Pasticceria Marchesi, in the space when Lure’s lease is up in 2026. Burns deemed the famed seafood restaurant “not duplicatable” and “not transferrable” on Time Chiusano’s “Longwinded By Nature” podcast —a sentiment shared by additional supporters including Cindy Crawford, Justin Theroux, Katie Couric, Chris Rock, and more. Here’s hoping Lure can stay put!

CR Fashion Book Is Launching Stylish New Sports Magazine PLAYERS

CR Fashion Book is getting sporty! The title is launching new magazine PLAYERS, co-founded by Carine Roitfeld and editor in chief Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld. Combining the heightened attention on sports and fashion, the title will release two issues each year themed around the two industries’ ties—with its first, debuting in May, guest-edited by Dwyane Wade. Coincidentally, Wade fronted CR MEN‘s Fall 2024 cover last October, the same month the brand teased a new sports-focused project with his involvement. In addition to the Roitfelds, PLAYERS‘ masthead includes Robert Cordero as editorial director, KSTUDIO (Kate Aubrey and Kyra Griffin), Richard Gomes, and Emmanuelle Levesque as creative directors. Rounding out the range is Tora Northman (digital director), Fabio Montobbio (publisher), Carmel Moscow (editorial and creative strategy), and Daniel-Yaw Miller and Christopher Morency (contributing editors). We can’t wait to see the first issue officially launch!

All images: Courtesy of Players

Julien Klausner’s First Dries Van Noten Collection Elegantly Honors The Designer Himself

One of the season’s most anticipated designer debuts has been Julien Klausner at Dries Van Noten. Today, at Paris Fashion Week, we finally have our answer for what Van Noten looks like under his first-ever successor. Klausner’s Fall 2025 collection, “Behind The Curtain,” nodded to Van Noten’s signature eclecticism while and his own joys from playing with costume box clothing as a child. The line blended 1930’s glamour with modern tailoring and bohemian textures, where coordinating swirl prints were cast in hues of brown, deep green, and dark raspberry across fluid dresses and blazers. Ombré multicolored patterns and two-toned layered sequins gleamed on flowing maxi dresses. Rounding out the range was a dramatically eclectic mix of multicolored fringed tassels, braiding, and beadwork, which brought a new life to a halter-neck gown, belted overcoat, bolero-style jacket, and skinny-fit trousers. With added elegance from swaths of green velvet, pink silk, spotted ponyhair textures, woven leather trim, and glistening floral crystals, Klausner’s Van Noten debut honored the designer’s own legacy while making way for a new chapter. And it’s one that’s already garnering great acclaim, earning finale cheers and online toots from Suzy Menkes, José Criales-Unzueta, I Deserve Couture’s Hanan Besovic, David Martings, and many more. Bravo!

All images: GORUNWAY

Capri Holdings Has Allegedly Reached A $1 Billion-Plus Price Tag For Versace

Versace’s seems to have found its new home! The Italian brand’s agreed with owner Capri Holdings on a $1.5 billion price for acquisition by Prada SpA, according to sources familiar with the situation via Fashion Network. Within the new deal, Versace’s growing closer to being placed under Prada’s ownership—a discussion that’s been ongoing since January. Previously, Capri Holdings and Tapestry’s planned merger failed after being sued by the Federal Trade Commission for their initial pitch reducing market competition—and resulted in lowered stock value for the former. We’ll see where Versace ends up this year!

